Best and worst car insurance

Video transcript

[SOUND] Car insurance is an essential purchase whether you drive a Ferrari or four wheel truck you have to get it insured. But the amount you'll pay for your policy can vary significantly depending on your choice of provider, and we've discovered that the service you receive could be dramatically different too.



Here are three steps to finding the best car insurance. Number one, shop around. Price comparison websites allow you to quickly get quotes from dozens of insurance, but not every provider pays on them, you'll have to go direct to the likes of VIVA, direct line, and Zurec to see how they compare.



Number two, look out for extra costs. It can be tempting to purchase the cheapest policy you find, but don't forget to check what extra charges might apply. This includes the excess you'll have to pay in the event of an accident, the cost of add ons such as breakdown cover, and fees for amending or canceling your policy.



Number three, consider the customer service, our customer satisfaction tables reveal how insurers are rated by policy holders. So you can get a better idea of the level of service you can expect. We've also analyzed the standard policies of dozes of insurance companies. So you can see who offers the best protection.



Sign up for a trials wish to access all of our expert reviews and see which current insurance companies have been awarded recommended provider status.