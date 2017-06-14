Car insurance explained

Around half of us in the UK need to have car insurance. But what does a decent policy cover? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

<section><h2 id="sub-heading-0">The Which? car insurance quiz</h2> <p> </p> <div>With car insurance a necessity and more expense expected with the rise in insurance premium tax, how much do you know about car cover? Take our quiz and find out. </div></section><section><h2 id="sub-heading-1">What is a premium?</h2></section><section><h3>What is a no-claims bonus?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the cheapest way to pay for car insurance?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the bare minimum level of car insurance you must have?</h3></section><section><h3>What is an excess?</h3></section><section><h3>What is black box insurance?</h3></section><section><h3>What is Gap insurance?</h3></section><section><h3>What is an adjustment fee?</h3></section><section><h3>Can you drive your car in mainland Europe without purchasing specialised insurance?</h3></section><section><h3>Can a learner driver drive on your insurance?</h3></section><section><p> </p> <div>You obviously need to ensure you’re up-to-date with what’s what in car insurance. Have a look at <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides" target="_blank" shape="rect">our car insurance guides</a> to find the information you need. </div></section><section><p> </p> <div>You obviously need to ensure you’re up-to-date with what’s what in car insurance. Have a look at <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides" target="_blank" shape="rect">our car insurance guides</a> to find the information you need. </div></section><section><p> </p> <div>You obviously need to ensure you’re up-to-date with what’s what in car insurance. Have a look at <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides" target="_blank" shape="rect">our car insurance guides</a> to find the information you need. </div></section><section><p> </p> <div>You obviously need to ensure you’re up-to-date with what’s what in car insurance. Have a look at <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides" target="_blank" shape="rect">our car insurance guides</a> to find the information you need. </div></section><section><p> </p> <div>You obviously need to ensure you’re up-to-date with what’s what in car insurance. Have a look at <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides" target="_blank" shape="rect">our car insurance guides</a> to find the information you need. </div></section><section><p> </p> <div>Well done, you know insurance but could you do better? Have a look at our tips on <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides/how-to-find-cheap-car-insurance" target="_blank" shape="rect">finding a cheaper premium</a>.</div></section><section><p> </p> <div>Well done, you know insurance but could you do better? Have a look at our tips on <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides/how-to-find-cheap-car-insurance" target="_blank" shape="rect">finding a cheaper premium</a>.</div></section><section><p> </p> <div>Well done, you know insurance but could you do better? Have a look at our tips on <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides/how-to-find-cheap-car-insurance" target="_blank" shape="rect">finding a cheaper premium</a>.</div></section><section><p> </p> <div>Wow. You know your stuff. Why not see <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides/best-and-worst-car-insurance" target="_blank" shape="rect">which car insurance companies</a> are rated best by customers?</div></section><section><p> </p> <div>Wow. You know your stuff. Why not see <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides/best-and-worst-car-insurance" target="_blank" shape="rect">which car insurance companies</a> are rated best by customers?</div></section>

What does car insurance cover?

It depends on the type of policy you have, but car insurance typically covers your vehicle, the damage that you might cause to other vehicles, to the property of other drivers and to other motorists generally.

However, car insurance can include, or can be extended to include, cover for a host of different items, including personal belongings, medical expenses and breakdown assistance.

Find out more: Car insurance add-ons - fees and charges to watch out for.

What are the main types of car insurance?

There are three main types of car insurance policy:

Third party

Third party is the lowest level of cover, protecting you against damage that's caused by you or one of your passengers to others. That includes damage to other drivers and their vehicles as well as accidental damage to lampposts and walls. Third party does not cover your own car – you'll have to foot the bill for any damage yourself.

Third party, fire and theft

Third party, fire and theft covers everything included in third party cover, but it will also pay to repair or replace your car if it's stolen or damaged/destroyed by fire.

Comprehensive car insurance

Comprehensive car insurance is the widest level of coverage available, including third party and third party, fire and theft, but also covering wider damage to your own vehicle. Some policies will also cover you to drive the cars of others – and sometimes hire cars – but usually only up to third party level.

How is my car insurance premium worked out?

Insurers set the amount you'll pay based on a number of factors, including your record as a driver, your personal circumstances and your car itself.

For example, if you're an older driver with years of experience, living in a relatively safe area and driving a sensible car, your premium will be relatively cheap. However, if you're a young, inexperienced driver with a high-performance car, the cost of your cover will be much higher.

Find out more: Finding cheap car insurance - cut the cost of your cover

What is an excess?

An excess is the amount you pay towards any claim you make on your car insurance policy. For example, if you have a claim worth £500, and you have a £100 excess, you'll only receive £400 from your provider.

Most car insurers have two types of excess. A compulsory excess, which they set and can't be modified, and a voluntary excess, which you can set yourself.

Remember to set your voluntary excess carefully, if you're willing to contribute a large amount towards a claim your insurer will reward you with a lower premium but this could make claiming on your policy very expensive.

Am I covered to drive overseas?

When you drive your own car in the EU, your insurer will automatically provide cover to meet the minimum legal requirements of the country you're driving in. But this is rarely more generous than basic third-party insurance.

If you have comprehensive cover your insurer may extend your policy for a limited time overseas at the same level. This 'free' allowance period can vary between insurers from a long weekend to a whole year's worth - although 60 to 90 days is fairly common. Once the period elapses, your cover reverts to the basic legal level.

Some insurers allow you to extend the allowance period. You can do this when you take out the policy - typically at a price of around £20. Alternatively, you can contact your insurer after buying the policy to request an extension.

What is a no-claims bonus and should I protect it?

A no-claims bonus is a discount car insurers offer you if you can stay claim free for an extended period of time. Depending on which insurer you are with, every year you go without a claim will lead to a larger discount.

However, your no-claims bonus will be cut if you make a claim, but the size of the cut varies between insurers. Insurers also have different policies on whether a claim that isn’t your fault will affect your bonus.

You can limit the impact of a claim on your bonus by paying to protect it. You'll typically have to pay 10% to 15% of the premium and it's usually available only after four years with the same insurer.

If you protect your no-claims bonus, making one claim in a year will see your discount fall or disappear. Making two claims in a year won't affect your no claims with some companies, but with others your no claims could be reduced.

Remember, a no-claims bonus does not protect your premium. If you make a claim your insurer will take this into account and the cost of your cover may increase while the percentage discount you get may remain the same.

Can I drive other vehicles under my policy?

Some comprehensive policies will allow to drive the cars of your friends and family and may also allow you to drive hire cars, too – although, this is usually only up to the level of third party coverage.

You can also add other drivers to your policy, known as 'named drivers', so they're also covered to use your car.