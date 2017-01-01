If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Elderly Care is brought to you by Which?

Our aim is to provide you with independent, clear and well-informed information on the subject of elderly care together with access to local service providers around the UK.

The information on the site is aimed at families and friends of people in need of care advice. We are aware, too, that it might be you who is looking for information to help your own care needs, but for the sake of simplicity we refer to ‘you and your relative’ throughout the site.

Our advice is aimed at everyone in the UK, but where information is different for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales we have flagged this up at relevant points.

This site is part of Which's? mission

Which? is the largest consumer organisation in Europe with over 800,000 members. We operate as an independent, a-political, social enterprise working for all consumers and funded solely by our commercial ventures. We receive no government money, public donations, or other fundraising income. Which?’s mission is to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives, by empowering them to make informed decisions and by campaigning to make people’s lives fairer, simpler and safer.

We've won an award!

In September 2016, Which? Elderly Care was highly commended by the British Medical Association in their annual Patient Information Awards. These annual awards are for resources that facilitate the patient decision making process and recognise the importance of improving patients' ability to take responsibility for their health. One of the judges said of Elderly Care: 'I wish I knew about this resource when I was caring for my mother. It answers a lot of questions I had that I was floundering with. I particularly liked the most popular pages link.'

Contacting Which? Elderly Care

If you have any queries relating to this site, please email us at elderlycare@which.co.uk. Please note that we don't give individual advice on care options.

For healthcare professionals, we also have a form to fill in should you want to receive leaflets about the site to share with colleagues, patients and clients and their families.

Who else has been involved?

Our External Experts Review Board works closely with the Which? Elderly Care website to ensure our information remains up to date. The members of the board are as follows.

David Barwood is an independent occupational therapist with 28 years continuous experience working across a wide variety of clinical settings in the NHS, with social services in different local authorities, in the voluntary sector, and as an independent occupational therapist. He works in south east London advising local authorities and building contractors on refurbishment of properties to best meet the long term needs of their elderly and disabled tenants.

Kirstie Dalrymple is an experienced and highly respected occupational therapist specialising in housing adaptations and assistive technology and is an experienced trainer and consultant. She runs her own company and works with individuals and organisations to support independent living and minimise environmental difficulties that may prevent people with life-changing medical conditions or disabilities from living life to their full potential. She is pleased to have the opportunity to work with Which? to help promote best practice and better inform people to make their own choices.

Katrina Davidson is the manager of her own home care business. She was previously a senior administrator in the NHS at Great Ormond Street and the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, and then ran two nursing homes for older people before setting up her domiciliary care agency with her husband.

Rekha Elawarapu, M.Stud (Cambridge), Ph.D., MHM is a senior policy adviser and project manager specialising in older people, nutrition, dignity and privacy, end of life, long-term conditions, user voice and age discrimination with significant experience of government liaison. She also has significant experience of the voluntary sector as a trustee of various charities.

Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) is a UK charity which has been helping older people to make informed choices about meeting their housing and care needs for over 30 years. EAC’s FirstStop Advice service specialises in providing free expert advice to older people and their families on a range of matters relating to housing, care and associated finances.

The OT Practice is a leading independent occupational therapy consultancy with a nationwide network of high-quality therapists to the private and commercial sectors. They work with people, whose lives are made difficult through ill health or disability, helping them to achieve the independence they need to live their life to the full.

Colin Slasberg’s career has spanned practice, operational management and strategic planning. He has had a number of papers published in peer reviewed journals both singly and with others around the theme of personalisation of services and resource management.

Anne Wadey is an independent consultant and trainer in bereavement issues, bringing together an understanding of the bereavement journey with the practical tasks faced by bereaved people. She has worked in this area in the NHS and the commercial sector and has contributed to many government and charity documents as well as websites for bereaved people.

United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) is the national professional association for organisations providing care to people in their own homes, representing over 2,000 members across the United Kingdom. Our mission is to promote high quality, sustainable care services so that people can continue to live at home and in their community.

In addition, we are grateful to all the contributors who have given us the benefit of their experiences in the real life stories that we feature on the website.

Data on this site

The ‘Local Services Finder’ tool was devised by Which? as part of the Which? Elderly Care website and contains data from the following sources.

For care home and home care providers

This data is from independent bodies that inspect and support care services in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to ensure they are safe for the people who use them.

Care Inspectorate – Scotland

Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England

Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW)

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland

For local authority services

GOV.UK

We aim to update the data on a monthly basis.

Information provided by CQC, CSSIW and GOV.UK contains public sector information licensed under the Open Government Licence v.2.0.

Disclaimers

Which? is not a provider of, nor adviser on, any type of health care or its funding. No information or opinions on the Which? Elderly Care website are provided by way of health care advice or financial advice and are in no way intended to replace advice from a suitably qualified health care professional or independent financial adviser (as the case may be).

While every care has been taken in researching the information included on this website, no responsibility can be accepted for any inaccuracy or omission, or for any of the information being out of date. Residential and nursing homes and other care providers open, close, move and change status on a regular basis. While we make every effort to keep our database current using the sources above, there may be options available that are not shown, or some options shown may not be available, either permanently or temporarily. Due to data restrictions, we are unable to show address information of smaller care homes in Wales.

Users should confirm the information with the care home or body concerned and obtain confirmation of research findings from the original source. A care provider or funding options should not be chosen based solely on the information on this website. No responsibility is accepted for any loss resulting from reliance on the information contained within this website.

The site is aimed at users looking to make care choices on behalf of older people in the UK. It contains information that is not relevant for users outside the UK.

Which? is not responsible for the content of external websites and we do not review or vet the contents of any websites linked to from this site.