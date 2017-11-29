Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Dementia Day Care

Wood Street, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 2QS
01892 826593
www.ageuktunbridgewells.org.uk
info@ageuktw.org.uk

About Dementia Day Care

The service offers people who are living with dementia the opportunity to socialise in a small group (max 20 people) and participate in activities that are designed to engage and stimulate. The service offers a safe and secure environment as well as respite for the family/community carer(s). The service includes refreshments and a two course lunch. Help with personal care if required. There are Chiropody and Podiatry clinics four days a week, an in-house hairdresser and a bathing facility. There is also a computer learning centre.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tunbridge Wells

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people aged 55 and above with dementia or in the process of being diagnosed

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
