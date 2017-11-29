About Dementia Day Care

The service offers people who are living with dementia the opportunity to socialise in a small group (max 20 people) and participate in activities that are designed to engage and stimulate. The service offers a safe and secure environment as well as respite for the family/community carer(s). The service includes refreshments and a two course lunch. Help with personal care if required. There are Chiropody and Podiatry clinics four days a week, an in-house hairdresser and a bathing facility. There is also a computer learning centre.