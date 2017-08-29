About Befriending

Befriending offers friendship and support to older people who may be living alone, housebound or who may just need some extra support for a short period of time to help get out and about again. A listening ear,conversation and companionship, support with activities outside the house e.g. walking, visiting local places, recreational activities and hobbies in the home, help to take part in community activities. Short term support through a difficult period. Telephone befriending - a telephone service works best for some people, with phone calls usually made once a week at an agreed time. Home visits - trained visitors are available to for home visits, befriending using technology such as Skype. Support to start getting out and about again to join in groups, activities and make new friends. Volunteers typically spend up to a couple of hours a week with an older person.