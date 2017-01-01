Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Kincaid House

Oakfield Terrace, Greenock,
PA15 2AH
01475 553920

About Kincaid House

Situated in one of the finest locations in Inverclyde, Kincaid House enjoys panoramic views of the river Clyde and the mountains beyond. Kincaid House was completed in January 2009 and the home?s accommodation comprises single-occupancy rooms with en-suite shower facilities. Although a larger home, Kincaid House is subdivided into three smaller units, each of which enjoys a homely atmosphere. Kincaid House caters for frail elderly clients and also has a dedicated unit for people living with dementia. The home won a Scottish Care Award for Dementia Service of the Year in 2014 and has developed their Dementia Strategy to support people at all stages of their journey to live a positive and meaningful life. A varied programme of activities for the clients is provided. The whole team work hard to ensure they have the skills, knowledge and behaviours that lead to successful performance.

Accommodation

  • 90Residents
  • 90Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Inverclyde

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
