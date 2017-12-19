Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Activity Sessions

St James the Deacon Church Hall Sherringham Drive Woodthorpe, York, North Yorkshire,
YO24 2RT
07885 837127
www.dementiayorkshire.org.uk
natalie@dementiayorkshire.org.uk

About Activity Sessions

Dementia Yorkshire hold 'Themed Activity Sessions' aimed to promote reminiscence for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. Run by a facilitator, activities are chosen with the aim of being person centred, encouraging participation and enjoyment for all. We have a wide variety of activities at each of our sessions, from musical bingo, to craft making and building model aeroplanes. So, no matter what a person's interests are, there is something for everyone! Light refreshments are provided, which are of course all based around the chosen theme. So why not pop along to meet some new friends in a fun, friendly environment.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Yorkshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate stages of dementia supported by a friends, carer or family member

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
