About Activity Sessions

Dementia Yorkshire hold 'Themed Activity Sessions' aimed to promote reminiscence for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. Run by a facilitator, activities are chosen with the aim of being person centred, encouraging participation and enjoyment for all. We have a wide variety of activities at each of our sessions, from musical bingo, to craft making and building model aeroplanes. So, no matter what a person's interests are, there is something for everyone! Light refreshments are provided, which are of course all based around the chosen theme. So why not pop along to meet some new friends in a fun, friendly environment.