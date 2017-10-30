About Befriending Scheme

Carers FIRST operate a Befriending scheme for Carers in West Kent. Each individual who is referred is assessed for their suitability for the service, but it may be appropriate for someone in the early stages of dementia or it may be someone who carers or someone with dementia. The person would be matched with a volunteer Befriender, who would visit them for one hour each week and provide cheerful company and a listening ear over a cup of tea. The Befriender may also take them shopping or for a walk in the park.