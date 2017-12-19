About Befriending

Loneliness does not have to be a part of later life. Age UK Sutton's befriending service 'Community Helpers' combats loneliness and prevents isolation by supporting older people in Sutton to make new friends, take up activities and reconnect with their community. Community Helpers befriending service uses regular empathetic, personal contact to draw older people out of the pall of loneliness. The service helps them to build confidence, rediscover and connect with activities and hobbies, old friends and new, and to feel joy in life once more. This befriending service helps through regular, friendly contact. Telephone and face-to-face befrienders are the warm voices and friendly faces that engage with isolated older people to draw them out of their shell and develop confidence. The service also supports older people to connect with activities and hobbies they like, by providing information on local groups and activities and providing support and encouragement to attend.