Support group

Befriending

1-2 Lower Square St Nicholas Way Sutton, London, Greater London,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 6959
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton/our-services/community-helpers
communityhelpers@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Befriending

Loneliness does not have to be a part of later life. Age UK Sutton's befriending service 'Community Helpers' combats loneliness and prevents isolation by supporting older people in Sutton to make new friends, take up activities and reconnect with their community. Community Helpers befriending service uses regular empathetic, personal contact to draw older people out of the pall of loneliness. The service helps them to build confidence, rediscover and connect with activities and hobbies, old friends and new, and to feel joy in life once more. This befriending service helps through regular, friendly contact. Telephone and face-to-face befrienders are the warm voices and friendly faces that engage with isolated older people to draw them out of their shell and develop confidence. The service also supports older people to connect with activities and hobbies they like, by providing information on local groups and activities and providing support and encouragement to attend.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 75+ (65+ if referred via the NHS) living in Sutton can be referred or refer themselves to the service. They must be at risk of or experiencing isolation and can include older people who: have little to no contact with family/friends; living with a long-term health condition, including dementia; have mobility problems and/or sensory impairments; are recently bereaved; live alone; are currently accessing very little or no other services
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
