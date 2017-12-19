About Welcome Woodland Garden Club

Year-round assisted gardening and access to nature for people living with dementia and other support needs. The club takes place in a dementia-friendly garden or in a heated yurt in the garden, at a welcoming community centre in Worthing. The structured but relaxed and flexible programme of garden-related activities is run by experienced horticultural therapists and can increase wellbeing through enjoyment, anxiety reduction, stimulation and social interaction. Members of the group feel part of the community and are proud of their achievements. Tasks are adapted to suit changing abilities and interests and the emphasis is on providing a positive experience.