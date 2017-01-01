Quarry Hall is a Grade 2 listed building converted into care home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care on the outskirts of Cardiff, easily accessible from the city and the M4. Residents have a choice of lounge areas as well as a therapy room to pursue hobbies and interests, plus a coffee shop. There is a GP service, hairdressing salon, and regular visits from a chiropodist, optician and a dentist. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV points, a phone point and a nurse call system. Regular events include a weekly communion held at the home, two monthly church services, musical events and therapy, bingo, beauty sessions, men_s afternoons, Welsh lessons, knit and natter afternoons, weekly film afternoons, and outings to the harbour, parks and Cardiff Bay. Outside are extensive grounds visited by wild birds and squirrels and a patio area and garden where residents can enjoy helping to keep the window boxes and greenhouse looking good.

