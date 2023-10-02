Amazon Black Friday sale 2023: what to expect

This November, shoppers will be hitting the high street and heading online to buy discounted home appliances and tech products during Black Friday.

On this page, we'll be rounding up the best Amazon deals at the biggest shopping event of the year.

We'll reveal whether Amazon's prices are the lowest they've ever been, also linking through to our expert reviews so you can see whether you're looking at a Which? Best Buy.

Find out what the experts at Which? expect from the Black Friday 2023 sales this year.

Why should I shop the Amazon Black Friday sales with Which?

This year has been another difficult one for consumers, so it's more important than ever that you get value for money when you invest in a new product.

Our expert pricing research proves that some Black Friday deals are better left alone – we've seen discounts on flawed Don't Buy products that are bested by similarly priced alternatives.

To help you make sense of the sales, our Amazon Black Friday deals page will only cover products that have undergone our rigorous lab tests. We won’t promote deals on bad products.

When will the Amazon Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Amazon started retailing its early Black Friday deals around three weeks before Black Friday itself, while the main deals period kicked off between 18 November and 28 November.

Based on this, we expect Amazon to start its 2023 Black Friday pre-sale on 3 November.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November and Cyber Monday is on the 27 November.

What will be on offer in the Amazon Black Friday 2023 sale?

Amazon always has a range of deals on offer, from kitchen appliances and homewares to tech. If you're in the mood to browse, check the links below.

Last year, we found several worthwhile deals on Amazon devices like Kindles and Echos, doorbells and air fryers amongst other products. These included:

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for £55, at the time, the cheapest we'd ever seen it on Amazon.

for £55, at the time, the cheapest we'd ever seen it on Amazon. A Wired Ring Video Doorbell for £35, a cheap and cheerful option for those who don't mind hard-wiring a doorbell to their home security.

for £35, a cheap and cheerful option for those who don't mind hard-wiring a doorbell to their home security. An Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for £80, a low-cost Fire tablet with impressive battery life.

for £80, a low-cost Fire tablet with impressive battery life. A Samsung UE55AU7100KXXU television for £399, a 55-inch LCD display with great image and sound quality.

Does Amazon offer any guarantees?

Depending on how you shop through Amazon during the Black Friday sale, you'll be covered by one of the retailer's guarantee schemes.

Amazon A-to-Z Guarantee

This offers protection if you purchase an item sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers the delivery and condition of your items, plus any problems with returns.

Amazon says you're within your rights to request a refund if you haven't received your package and three days have passed since the latest estimated delivery date. You can also claim your money back if the item is damaged, defective, or not as described.

See also: Amazon A-to-Z Guarantee help page

Amazon Renewed Guarantee

If you're purchasing a refurbished, pre-owned or open-box product, you're covered by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The retailer says this gives you 'the same standard return policy as on most purchases on Amazon'.

You can claim a replacement or refund if the product is faulty or 'does not work as expected' for a period of one year from delivery.

See also: Amazon Renewed Guarantee help page

How much is delivery from Amazon?

Free shipping comes as standard for Amazon Prime members (excluding the four-hour delivery window option for larger items).

For non-Prime members, Standard delivery in the UK is free on orders over £25.

For One-Day and Premium delivery, this can vary between £3.95 and £4.99 per delivery, while Priority delivery costs 99p. Same-Day and Overnight Delivery costs £5.99 for all eligible items.

Regardless if you're a Prime member or not, some large items may come with the option for a four-hour delivery window on a nominated day which is a single rate of £10.

You may also be given the option to send your parcel to one of Amazon's Pickup locations .

Note that all the above-mentioned delivery costs are for orders fulfilled by Amazon. Delivery costs charged by third-party sellers on Amazon.co.uk may differ.

See all Amazon delivery options .

Returning sales purchases to Amazon

If you buy a product from Amazon during the Black Friday sale and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

According to the Consumer Rights Act, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If the product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is at fault.

Even if your purchase isn't damaged or faulty, you can still return it under Amazon's voluntary returns policy. A message on the retailer's website says: 'You can return most products from the Amazon sites to Amazon within 30 days of receipt of the products.'

To do so, you'll need to access Amazon's Online Return Center .

If you're dealing with a faulty product, check in with our expert guide on how to get a refund, repair or replacement.

How to recycle your old tech

Replacing some older tech on Black Friday? Be sure to dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Otherwise, you can simply drop the items at your local recycling centre.

Find out more about how to recycle electrical items.