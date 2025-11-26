By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
The products Which? experts are buying this Black Friday
The Black Friday sales are taking place this week and, like everyone else, Which? writers have been planning their shopping lists.
The best Black Friday deals are spread across everything from tech and home gadgets to make-up and children’s toys. Most online retailers take part in the event — the Currys Black Friday sale, the John Lewis Black Friday sale and the Amazon Black Friday sale are some of the biggest in the UK, but you’ll find price cuts at smaller stores too.
Lots of Which? writers and editors are hoping to bag a bargain before the sales end, so we've been asking the team what deals they'll be looking out for during the Black Friday sales.
Smart lights
Philips Hue light strip
- 2-metre light strip
- White and colour
- Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit
We like: A flexible strip to decorate the room
Watch out for: You'll need a smart home hub to access its full featureset
The Philips Hue light strip will allow you to control your lights through an app on your phone or by voice using your Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker. You can set schedules and timers for them to turn on or off, change the colour, and adjust the brightness or temperature.
Samsung tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
- IP68 water and dust resistant
- 11-inch display
- 2,560 x 1,600
We like: S Pen included in the box
We don't like: Not the latest model
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a powerful Android tablet with an 11-inch screen, a hefty eight-core processor and 8GB of RAM. At 1,600 x 2,560, the screen is sharper than HD, and the 120Hz refresh rate should make it suitable for everything from streaming to gaming. You'll even get the S Pen stylus included in the box. It's not the newest generation, so we're expecting to see it discounted during this year's deals event.
White noise machine
Babelio white noise machine
- 4.8 x 4.8 x 4cm (HxWxD)
- 15 sounds
- Built-in timer
We like: Pocket-friendly
Watch out for: Some white noise machines have more sounds
If you need background noise to fall asleep, or you live on a busy street with lots of road noise, a white noise machine could help you get a better night's sleep. This Babelio white noise machine has 15 sounds to choose from, and it's tiny, so you can take it when you travel.
Electric shaver
Braun Series 9 Pro+ (96 generation)
- 40-degree head to reach tricky spots
- Waterproof
- Comes with a travel case
We like: Feature-packed
We don't like: Expensive
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ (96 generation) foil beard shaver claims to have ultra-thin precision blades to easily glide over the contours of your face. In the box, the shaver comes with a pop-up precision trimmer, travel case, cleaning brush and a charging stand.
Cheap smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A36
- 6.7-inch display
- 2,340 1,080
- 8GB RAM
We like: Simple and sleek design
We don't like: No wireless charging
Sitting in Samsung's A Series of mid-range Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A36 has a large 6.7-inch OLED screen, a triple-lens camera system with a 50Mp wide lens, an 8Mp ultra-wide lens and a 5Mp macro lens, as well as a 12Mp front camera. It has both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as well as a 5,000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.
Vacuum cleaner
SharkPowerDetect IP1251UKT
- 3.8kg
- No detachable handheld option
- Cordless, bagless
We like: Dust canister is generous for a stick vac
We don't like: Battery is only covered for a year's warranty
A slim, cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Shark. It’s a simple, bagless vacuum cleaner with a hinged stick, so you can bend it to reach under low furniture.
This model comes with a combi furniture brush and upholstery nozzle, gap tool and brush, and a mini turbo head for cleaning stairs and removing stubborn clumps of pet hair.
Upgraded games console
Nintendo Switch 2
- 1080p screen
- Joy Con 2 controllers
- Includes GameChat
We like: Better specs
Watch out for: The most expensive option (for now)
The latest Nintendo Switch can plug into a dock to play on a TV or monitor, or you can play it in handheld mode.
The Switch 2 only launched a few months ago, so our hopes for any big discounts are quite low. But it may get a small price cut during the sale, or there could be deals when it's bought as part of a bundle.
Mattress
Studio by Silentnight Gel
- Double
- Pocket sprung
We like: It's rated cold to lie on
We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing, there's no sleep trial available via Amazon
The Studio by Silentnight Gel mattress has been in the Silentnight range for a few years, but it's still popular. Featuring a combination of pocket springs and a layer of gel on the top, it should provide the best of both.
It's designed to be 'cold' to lie on, so it shouldn't trap heat around you – ideal if you tend to sweat in bed or suffer with hot flushes.
Also known as the Just Bliss, when sold directly from Silentnight, this Studio Gel version is often on offer. We've spotted it in the Black Friday sales before, and it's discounted to a reasonable price this year too.
