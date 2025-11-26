The products Which? experts are buying this Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are taking place this week and, like everyone else, Which? writers have been planning their shopping lists.

The best Black Friday deals are spread across everything from tech and home gadgets to make-up and children’s toys. Most online retailers take part in the event — the Currys Black Friday sale, the John Lewis Black Friday sale and the Amazon Black Friday sale are some of the biggest in the UK, but you’ll find price cuts at smaller stores too.

Lots of Which? writers and editors are hoping to bag a bargain before the sales end, so we've been asking the team what deals they'll be looking out for during the Black Friday sales.

For more advice to help you shop smart in the sales, take a look at our Black Friday 2025 advice.

Smart lights

Philips Hue light strip

2-metre light strip

White and colour

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit

We like: A flexible strip to decorate the room

Watch out for: You'll need a smart home hub to access its full featureset

The Philips Hue light strip will allow you to control your lights through an app on your phone or by voice using your Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker. You can set schedules and timers for them to turn on or off, change the colour, and adjust the brightness or temperature.

Why we're hoping to buy it:



I always save my biggest smart home purchases for Black Friday, when top brands like Philips and TP-Link Tapo inevitably drop their prices. My mission this year is to secure a discount on a Philips Hue light strip to illuminate my living room bookcase. I already have several Philips Hue lights and I'm slowly adding them to each room around the house. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

Samsung tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

IP68 water and dust resistant

11-inch display

2,560 x 1,600

We like: S Pen included in the box

We don't like: Not the latest model

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a powerful Android tablet with an 11-inch screen, a hefty eight-core processor and 8GB of RAM. At 1,600 x 2,560, the screen is sharper than HD, and the 120Hz refresh rate should make it suitable for everything from streaming to gaming. You'll even get the S Pen stylus included in the box. It's not the newest generation, so we're expecting to see it discounted during this year's deals event.

Why we're hoping to buy it:

My laptop is giving up the ghost and I’ve been thinking about something more portable for a while. I’ve got my eye on a Samsung tablet, which will match my phone and smartwatch. I’m keen for an affordable all-rounder, from reading books on my commute to writing over the weekend. I’ve bookmarked the best tablet deals page, which has analysis from our tablet expert and will allow me to compare prices over the past six months. Faith Strickland Which? senior editor

White noise machine

Babelio white noise machine

4.8 x 4.8 x 4cm (HxWxD)

15 sounds

Built-in timer

We like: Pocket-friendly

Watch out for: Some white noise machines have more sounds

If you need background noise to fall asleep, or you live on a busy street with lots of road noise, a white noise machine could help you get a better night's sleep. This Babelio white noise machine has 15 sounds to choose from, and it's tiny, so you can take it when you travel.

Why we're hoping to buy it:

I've been using white noise generators for a couple of years now to help me sleep. The problem is that they can be a little bulky, especially if you want to take them on holiday or for weekends away. So this mini generator is perfect, as it's smaller than a tennis ball. It's also great if you're a parent and are travelling with children. They're not expensive products generally, but any seasonal discount is welcome! Daniel Davies Which? editor

Electric shaver

Braun Series 9 Pro+ (96 generation)

40-degree head to reach tricky spots

Waterproof

Comes with a travel case

We like: Feature-packed

We don't like: Expensive

The Braun Series 9 Pro+ (96 generation) foil beard shaver claims to have ultra-thin precision blades to easily glide over the contours of your face. In the box, the shaver comes with a pop-up precision trimmer, travel case, cleaning brush and a charging stand.

Why we're hoping to buy it:

One of my sons will soon be of the age where he needs an electric razor. I remember a male friend once telling me he used to steal his mum's underarm wet razor, as he was embarrassed about his teenage 'tache and his parents wouldn't help him. My plan is to save money by getting my son a shaver in the sales, so it will be ready and waiting for him when he wants to use it. Lisa Barber Which? senior editor

Cheap smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A36

6.7-inch display

2,340 1,080

8GB RAM

We like: Simple and sleek design

We don't like: No wireless charging

Sitting in Samsung's A Series of mid-range Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A36 has a large 6.7-inch OLED screen, a triple-lens camera system with a 50Mp wide lens, an 8Mp ultra-wide lens and a 5Mp macro lens, as well as a 12Mp front camera. It has both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as well as a 5,000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Why we're hoping to buy it:

My dad’s last solo phone purchase was such a disaster it barely makes calls, let alone video ones. For our family's sanity, we’re getting him this great entry-level Samsung for Christmas - and praying for a Black Friday discount. Natalie Hitchins Which? head of content

Vacuum cleaner

SharkPowerDetect IP1251UKT

3.8kg

No detachable handheld option

Cordless, bagless

We like: Dust canister is generous for a stick vac

We don't like: Battery is only covered for a year's warranty

A slim, cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Shark. It’s a simple, bagless vacuum cleaner with a hinged stick, so you can bend it to reach under low furniture.

This model comes with a combi furniture brush and upholstery nozzle, gap tool and brush, and a mini turbo head for cleaning stairs and removing stubborn clumps of pet hair.

Why we're hoping to buy it:

We inherited our very beaten-up old hoover from our landlady - I've been desperate to buy a sleek, new cordless one ever since. This Shark model has been on my wishlist for a while, and I've been tracking the price to make sure I buy it when it's at its cheapest. Natalie Turner Which? writer

Upgraded games console

Nintendo Switch 2

1080p screen

Joy Con 2 controllers

Includes GameChat

We like: Better specs

Watch out for: The most expensive option (for now)

The latest Nintendo Switch can plug into a dock to play on a TV or monitor, or you can play it in handheld mode.

The Switch 2 only launched a few months ago, so our hopes for any big discounts are quite low. But it may get a small price cut during the sale, or there could be deals when it's bought as part of a bundle.

Why we're hoping to buy it:

I'm holding out hope for a good Black Friday discount on the hugely popular Switch 2. It's eye-wateringly expensive, but our Switch 1 has had more playtime than anything else, and I feel we are due an upgrade for the festive household Mario Kart Wars. Kate Carter Which? senior writer

Mattress

Studio by Silentnight Gel

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: It's rated cold to lie on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing, there's no sleep trial available via Amazon

The Studio by Silentnight Gel mattress has been in the Silentnight range for a few years, but it's still popular. Featuring a combination of pocket springs and a layer of gel on the top, it should provide the best of both.

It's designed to be 'cold' to lie on, so it shouldn't trap heat around you – ideal if you tend to sweat in bed or suffer with hot flushes.

Also known as the Just Bliss, when sold directly from Silentnight, this Studio Gel version is often on offer. We've spotted it in the Black Friday sales before, and it's discounted to a reasonable price this year too.

