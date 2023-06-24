What you need to know about craft beer - and other beer myths debunked by experts

Cracking open an ice cold can of beer may seem like a refreshing choice on a hot summer's day, but it might not bring out the best in your drink.

When we quizzed the experts at our recent beer taste test, we uncovered the beer facts that are actually fiction, including what temperature is best to serve your drink at.

We also discovered the ambiguous terms and misleading messages that can make choosing the best beer confusing.

Discover the common beer myths you should know about before stocking up for the summer.

1) Craft beers are always produced by small, independent breweries

Craft beers are a common sight on supermarket shelves nowadays but, contrary to popular belief, just because something is called 'craft beer' this doesn't necessarily mean you're getting a high quality product - or supporting small, independent breweries.

Our experts said that in the UK, 'craft beer' has no clear, universally accepted definition, and there is ongoing debate surrounding what it means.

Some countries have restrictions on ingredients and production methods that must be met to use the term in marketing, but there are no firm criteria separating craft beers from mainstream beers in the UK, which makes it difficult to know exactly what you're getting.

2) Beers are best served ice cold

Sipping an ice cold beer on a sunny day might sound ideal, but according to our experts, drinking beer straight from the fridge means you won't get to appreciate the full flavour properly.

Too-cold temperatures can mute flavours and dull the aromas, so it’s worth taking your beer out of the fridge a little bit in advance to allow it to warm up slightly before drinking.

Aim for 7–10°C for pale ales and IPAs, and 10–13°C for traditional British ales.

3) Opting for low-alcohol beers means compromising on taste

Low-alcohol beers have sometimes struggled to match up to their traditional counterparts (alcohol does more of the heavy lifting around carrying flavour than you might think), but recent innovations mean that brewers can now remove the alcohol while leaving much of the beer’s flavour intact. Good news for those looking to cut down.

It's still patchy. In our taste test of nine low-alcohol beers one brand stood out - impressing with its floral, citrus undertones. However, there were also some big let-downs, so it pays to be picky.

How we tested beer

We recruited a panel of four independent beer experts to taste and rate 34 branded supermarket beers including pale ales, IPAs up to 5%, IPAs over 5%, and low-alcohol beers.

Our expert panel included:

Tim Webb – author, beer expert and international beer judge

– author, beer expert and international beer judge Claire Bullen – beer judge, writer and Editor in Chief at Good Beer Hunting

– beer judge, writer and Editor in Chief at Good Beer Hunting Steven Gibbs – brewer, historian and Founder of The Durham Brewery

– brewer, historian and Founder of The Durham Brewery Jaega Wise – Head Brewer at Wild Card Brewery, author, TV and radio presenter

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which beer they were trying and each expert tried them in a different order to avoid any bias.

