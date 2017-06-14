Car insurance: add-ons, fees and charges

Discover how to negotiate the various add-ons available and see which insurers charge the most in admin fees.

Common add-ons

Courtesy cars

A courtesy car is a replacement vehicle provided by your insurer if your car is off the road following an accident. Some insurers will provide a courtesy car as standard, but this is usually under the condition that your car is fixed by one of its approved repairers.

Some insurers offer a courtesy car only if your car is damaged in an accident, not if it's stolen. Others charge an extra premium if your car is stolen or if your vehicle is a total loss.

Legal expenses insurance

Legal expenses insurance covers the cost of legal action resulting from a car insurance claim. The insurance covers events that arise from using your car, which includes taking action against a third party for negligence, or defending accusations made against you.

Breakdown cover

Breakdown cover is often sold as an add-on and can cost up to £35. Breakdown cover can be extended for driving in Europe to provide cover on the continent. The extension can cost up to £20 and usually covers you for up to 180 days in the EU.



Personal accident cover

Basic personal accident cover is included as standard in most policies. However, you can pay around £20 to increase the benefit to £100,000. This can also be bought separately.

Windscreen cover

Windscreen cover, which is often included with a comprehensive policy, either repairs damage or replaces your windscreen.

Key cover

Key insurance helps pay for a replacement if your keys go missing. The cover provided will also pay for replacement locks. Some providers will also offer 24-hour assistance.

Fees

Set-up fees and renewal fees

Set-up and renewal fees are relatively rare and are usually charged by online brokers. For example, 1st Central charges £50 for both new business and to renew the policies of existing customers

Adjustment fees

Having to change your policy is likely to cost you. Amendments can range from changing the name on your policy (if you get married, for instance) to adding a second driver. The fee could be as high as £35 and this is on top of any increase in premiums caused by the changes.

Cancellation and ‘cooling-off’ cancellation fees

If you decide you no longer want your policy, even within the 14-day cooling-off period, your insurer may charge you a fee. Under the law the fee has to be ‘reasonable’ but can still vary greatly from provider to provider. IGO4, for example, charges £75 if you can cancel at any point, but Age UK lets you cancel for free.



Pay monthly APR

Paying monthly for your car insurance may seem like a good way to spread the cost, but it can prove expensive. Paying monthly means taking out a high interest loan from your provider – sometimes with APRs as high as 40%.



10 Best For Fees Provider Credit Card Fee APR Policy adjustment fee Duplicate document fee Cancellation fee [a] Renewal Fee Cooling off cancellation fee Which? fee score Age UK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 100% NFU Mutual 0 2.75% 0 0 0 0 0 100% Direct Line 0 Varies 0 0 £47.09 0 0 87% John Lewis 0 23.50% £15 0 £40 0 0 82% Tesco Bank 0 29.90% £20 0 £40 0 0 82% Toyota 0 28.50% £12 £10 £35 0 0 79% Sainsbury's Bank 0 24.38% £24.09 0 £48.18 0 0 79% RIAS 0 24% £25 0 £35 0 £15 76% Quote Me Happy 1.5% Varies 0 0 £59.95 0 £29.98 74% Churchill 0 Varies £26.28 0 £52.56 0 0 74% Privilege 0 25.70% £26.28 0 £52.56 0 0 74% The Co-operative 0 18.50% £15 £15 £50 0 0 74% 10 Worst For Fees The AA 1.5% 26.90% £12.5-£25 £25 £30 0 £25 65% More Than 1.25% 26.30% 0-£25 £25 £50 0 £25 64% Hastings Direct 1.25% 14.90% £25 £5 £45 £20 0-£25 63% Esure 0 25.40% £26 £26 £55 0 £26 60% Sheilas' Wheels 0 25.40% £26 £26 £55 0 £26 60% AXA 2% up to £9.99 Varies 0/£10 0 £52.50 0 £30 59% Swiftcover 2% up to £9.99 Varies 0/£10 0 £52.50 0 £30 59% Saga 0 26.70% £25 0 £50 £20 £5 58% Zurich 1.50% 33% £25 £25 £50 0 £25 56% Kwik Fit £5 Varies £30 £15 £50 0 £30 44% Additional Which? Recommended Providers LV 0 24.90% £15 0 £40 0 £40 71% Aviva 1.50% 20.50% £19.71 0 £41.61 0 £41.61 70%

We examined the fees and charges of 31 insurers. Each insurer was rated for each of its different fees compared with what others charged in the survey. The Which? Fee Score is the insurer's combined total score as a proportion of the maximum score achievable. The table shows the insurers with the 10 highest and lowest fee scores, along with our six Which? Recommended Providers. Table correct at December 2015.