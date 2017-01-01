For carers
Coping with bereavement
Losing a loved one can be extremely painful. Every person’s experience of grief will be unique and there is no right or wrong way to grieve. Here we explain more about grief, how to cope with it and where to get support, if necessary.
In this guide
-
What is grieving?The grieving process, and the length of time it lasts, is unique to each person. We explain the range of emotions you might experience, to help you understand how you are feeling and why.
-
Coping with griefYou may be coping with your own grief as well as that of a parent or other close relative or friend. Here we explain how to help yourself and others.
-
Getting bereavement supportCharities, trained volunteers and professional counsellors can offer additional support during the grieving process.
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
To support the bereaved we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you contact details.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites