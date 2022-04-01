Best deals in the April sales revealed by Which?

We've seen some big discounts on tech and electricals, plus kitchen and home appliances, in the April sales. So if you're after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer, now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year - not just when the sales are on. This means we're able to cut through the retailers' spin and only bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals we've included in our April round-up are products that have made the journey to the Which? test lab. As our lab tests are objective and reflect how you would use these products in real life, you can trust our reviews are accurate.

Even though all of the deals listed here show products that scored well in our tests, the best way to see if a product is right for you is to check in with our expert reviews before you buy.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - £549

We liked: Multipurpose cameras

Multipurpose cameras We didn't like:No micro-SD card slot

Samsung's standard flagship phone from 2021 has some impressive specifications. It comes with a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a high 2300 x 1080 pixel-resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth browsing and video content. The cameras are the real talking point of this phone with lots of settings to try out.

Now the S22 series has come out, prices are falling. It was £769, but can now be had for £549.

Check out ourSamsung Galaxy S21 5G review for the full test results or buy it now for £549 at Appliances Direct .

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best 2022 mobile phone deals.

Best TV deal

LG 50UP77006LB - £380

We liked: HDR is used well, clear dialogue

HDR is used well, clear dialogue We didn't like:Awkward menus

Finding a 50-inch TV for less than £400 from a major brand isn't common. This model is a more basic set from LG's range, but it still comes with voice control and the same accessibility features as more expensive LG TVs. This includes greyscale to improve clarity for viewers who are colour blind, and a high-contrast mode to emphasise text on menus.

Recently selling for £450 or more, it's now available for £380.

Check if it's right for you by reading ourLG 50UP77006lb review or buy it now for £380 at John Lewis with a five-year guarantee.

See our TV reviews to find out which models have performed the best in our tough lab tests. If you're looking for a bargain, our product experts have even more TV deals for 2022 for you.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Pro (2021) - £954

We liked: Responsive touchscreen

Responsive touchscreen We didn't like: No headphone jack

This is the 2021 version of the iPad Pro and it has a 12.9-inch screen - the biggest screen you can get. It's powered by a mighty M1 processor and there's 8GB of Ram backing it up. The model we tested has 128GB of storage, but you can buy versions with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at higher prices.

The cheapest we found for the 128GB version was £954 - this is around £120 less than its typical price.

Read our Apple iPad Pro (2021) review to see if it's what you need or buy it now from Currys .

Check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend. For more offers on Android and iOS tablets, see the best tablet deals for 2022.

Best headphone deal

Apple AirPods (2021) - £159

We liked: Comfortable, easy to use

Comfortable, easy to use We didn't like:Can be hard to maintain phone call conversations in noisy places

This latest version of the Apple Airpods are typically priced at around £170, but the best price we found this month is £159.

Find out if they're right for you in ourApple AirPods review or buy them for £159 atJohn Lewis ,AO andAmazon .

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews. Looking for more deals? See our best headphones deals for 2022.

Best laptop deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 15-inch - £499

We liked: Quick performance

Quick performance We didn't like:Keyboard is cramped

Because of its large screen size, this could be a good one to consider if you need a machine you can take on the go, but primarily use at home. It supports WiFi 6 which can offer brilliant speeds if you have a router that supports it.

It's currently on offer for £499, about £200 off the typical price.

Read ourSamsung Galaxy Book 15 inch reviewto see how it fared in our test lab or buy it now with a three-year guarantee for £499 atLaptops Direct .

Our laptop reviews uncover the best laptops for every budget. Alternatively, see our guide on the best laptop deals for 2022 for bargains on budget laptops, Ultrabooks and MacBooks.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint NSWM963CWUK - £347

We liked: Effective rinse

Effective rinse We didn't like:Programs are lengthy, higher than average water and electricity consumption

This is a freestanding washing machine with a maximum capacity of 9kg on the cotton wash, and 4.5kg on the synthetics program. Notable programs include an anti-allergy setting, a steam hygiene option, an anti-stain wash and a rapid program that promises to clean a full load in just 45 minutes.

It's currently available with a 20% reduction on its typical price of £430.

Read our full Hotpoint NSWM963CWUK review to find out if it's the right model for you or buy it now for £347 atHughes .

Find out which are the top-rated models in our washing machines reviews. For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best fridge freezer deal

LG GBB72MCUFN freestanding fridge freezer - £829

We liked: Built-in wi-fi, frost-free

Built-in wi-fi, frost-free We didn't like: Traps dirt in some areas

This tall, freestanding fridge freezer has a striking matt-black finish that could help it take centre stage in your kitchen. It also has built-in wi-fi and it's frost-free.

Typically selling for nearly £1,000, it's currently on offer for £829.

Read our full LG GBB72MCUFN review to see if it's worth taking advantage of this deal or buy it now for £829 from Currys and Appliance City .

Find all the best models in our fridge freezer reviews. For more price reductions, see the best fridge freezer deals for 2022.

Best mattress deal

Emma The Original mattress - £349.50

We liked: Can be used on most bed bases, not overly warm, 200-night trial, doesn't need to be turned

Can be used on most bed bases, not overly warm, 200-night trial, doesn't need to be turned We didn't like: Could be easier to move

The Emma Original is the most popular mattress on the Which? website and it's often on offer - it's currently on sale with 50% off. This is a good deal, so if your heart is set on this mattress, now could be the time to buy. But If you don't have spare cash right now, don't panic, as this is not the first time it's been on offer with 50% off recently. Based on our experience, there'll be another deal, so there's no need to rush.

We've recently retested the latest version of the Emma Original. It has a 18.5cm foam core, with an additional 3cm layer of memory foam and a 2cm layer of ordinary foam. The differences we've identified have affected how supportive it is.

Read our full review of the latest Emma Original mattress or buy the double mattress for £349.50 direct from Emma .

Find all the best models in our mattress reviews. For more price reductions, see the best mattress deals for 2022.

April sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this April, we've also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We've quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country's best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren't), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.

If you're unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It's always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you're in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We've put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.