Best deals in the August sales revealed by Which?

Best TV deal

LG OLED55A16LA, £699

55-inch 4K TV

OLED display

Cheapest OLED range from 2021

We like: Good use of HDR, nice remote

We didn't like: SD footage is a bit drab

We were excited to test LG's more basic OLED range that costs far less than most OLED TVs. Prices are even better now that its 2022 successor the A2 has been released.

It was over £1,000 at launch and the price has fallen steadily to around the £700 mark, which is as cheap as we've seen it.

Read our full LG OLED55A16LA review to see if it's right for you.

Buy it now for £699 from Richer Sounds .

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, £549

11-inch better than HD display

Comes with a stylus

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Bright screen with punchy colours, comes with a stylus

We didn't like: Slippery back makes it hard to hold

The S8 was in danger of being overshadowed by its flasher siblings (the S8+ and S8 Ultra) but it has plenty going for it.

The smaller display still packs a punch with bright colours and even the cheapest model has a 128GB hard drive.

You can see how it got on in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review.

Buy it now for £549 reduced from £649 from Currys or Samsung .

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RQ560N4WCF American-style fridge freezer, £750

We like: Frost-free and full of useful features

We don’t like: Some parts are tricky to clean

This sleek, American-style fridge freezer has a cool stainless-steel finish that could help it take centre-stage in your kitchen.

It's packed full of useful features such as holiday mode, child lock and door alarms, as well as super-cool and fast-freeze settings.

Some retailers stock this fridge freezer at around £880, but you can currently get it for £750 from Argos.

Read our full Hisense RQ560N4WCF review to see if it's really worth taking advantage of this deal.

Buy it now for £750 from Argos .

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK, £229

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Not great on low power settings

The IZ201UK is a cordless upright vacuum cleaner with Shark's Anti Hair Wrap floor head. You can use it on both hard floors and as a handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. The metal cleaning tube has a flexible hinge, which helps it to reach under furniture during cleaning. It's also handy for storage, as you can fold down the stick and squeeze it into a cupboard.

It comes with plenty of accessories: a dusting brush, upholstery brush, crevice nozzle and an anti-allergen dusting brush.

Recently this has been selling for around £249, but it's currently available for £229.

Read our Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK review to get our full verdict.

Or buy it now for £229 from Shark or Currys .

Best laptop deal

Acer Aspire 1 A114-61 , £159.99

Eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

4GB of Ram

64GB storage

We like: Portable

We don’t like: Mediocre sound

The impressive battery life and comfortable weight (1.46kg) make this Acer ideal for slinging in your bag and carrying around. It's one to consider if you're after a basic but decent model.

It's currently available for £159.99 from John Lewis, and the retailer also throws in a two-year guarantee. This is currently £170 cheaper than buying it directly from Acer.

Read our expert Acer Aspire 1 A114-61 review before deciding whether you should buy it.

Now available from John Lewis for £159.99.

Best headphones deal

Apple AirPods (2019), £109

Truly wireless headphones (earbuds)

Designed for Apple iOS devices (basic functions work on Android devices)

Five hours claimed battery life

24 hours total claimed battery life with top-ups from charging case

We like: Comfortable

We don’t like: Quite a bit of sound leaks to your surroundings

With the launch of the third-generation Apple AirPods in October last year, the price of this second-generation model (which launched in 2019) has fallen, making it a good time to buy. The cheapest we can find them at this month is £109, which is about £10 less than their typical price.

Find out whether they’re still a good choice in our Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) review.

Buy for £109 from AO and Currys or Boots .

Best mattress deal

Silentnight Studio Gel mattress, £379

Type: Pocket-spring

We like: Arrives rolled up making it easier to get to the room of your choice, feels cold to lie on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing

We've spotted this cheaper than average Silentnight double mattress on offer at Land of Beds for just £379, which is a good deal. Land of Beds says this offer price is a £260 saving on a RRP of £639. However, take this with a pinch of salt, as we've seen this mattress list at full price cheaper elsewhere.

While Silentnight markets this as a hybrid, thanks to its gel-infused top layer, we class it as a pocket sprung mattress due to the large 19cm core of pocket springs. It's sold as a medium firmness mattress and our independent testing agrees, ranking it as 5.4 on a scale from 1 (very firm) to 10 (very soft). It also comes with a 60-night guarantee, so you can exchange if it doesn't suit.

Will this bargain mattress last? Read our full review of the Silentnight Studio by Silentnight Gel mattress to find out.

Buy it for £379 from Land of Beds .

August sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this August, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunne r to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.