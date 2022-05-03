Best deals in the May sales revealed by Which?

We’ve seen some big discounts on tech and electricals, plus kitchen and home appliances, in the May sales. So if you’re after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer, now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on), this means we’re able to cut through the retailers’ spin and only bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals we’ve included in our May round-up cover products that have made the journey to the Which? test lab. As our lab tests are objective and reflect how you would use these products in real life, you can trust our reviews are accurate. Even though all of the deals listed here show products that scored well in our tests, the best way to see if a product is right for you is to check in with our expert reviews before you buy.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice and tips.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, £143

We like: Comes with a 15W charger

Comes with a 15W charger We don’t like: No formal IP water and dust protection

This budget phone from Samsung has a big screen with 2,408 x 1,080 resolution. It has 64GB of storage and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 4GB of Ram. The three rear cameras include a wide-angle lens to expand the field of view you'll get in your pictures and videos.

Previously priced at £209 it’s now available for £143. Check out our Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review for our full test results.

Buy it now for £143 from the Samsung store on Amazon or check out contract deals on the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best TV deal

LG 50UP78006LB, £349

We like: Speakers are good for dialogue

Speakers are good for dialogue We don't like: Lower-resolution scenes sometimes looked drab

This is a great price for a 50-inch set and, despite being one of LG's more basic models, you get a great remote with a microphone to control the TV with your voice. Plus, it's £80 cheaper than the discounted price we saw last month.

It has a 60Hz screen, whereas more advanced TVs manage 120Hz – so bear this in mind if you're a gamer. It doesn't mean it will be bad at displaying games, but high-end TVs will be better.

Find out whether this is the right TV for you in our LG 50UP78006LB review or buy it now for £349 from Currys .

Go to our TV reviews to see which models aced our tests, or, if you’re looking for a bargain, see our pick of the best TV deals in the sales.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Pro (2021), £954

We like: Responsive touchscreen

Responsive touchscreen We don’t like: No headphone jack

This is the 2021 version of the iPad Pro and it has a 12.9-inch screen – the biggest screen you can get. It's powered by a mighty M1 processor and there’s 8GB of Ram backing it up. The model we tested has 128GB of storage, but you can buy versions with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at higher prices.

The cheapest we found for the 128GB version was £954 – this is around £120 less than its typical price.

Read our Apple iPad Pro (2021) review to see if it's what you need or buy it now from Currys .

Check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend. For more offers on Android and iOS tablets, see the best iPad and tablet deals for 2022.

Best headphone deal

Apple AirPods Pro, £169

We like: Easy to use, water resistant, offers wireless charging

Easy to use, water resistant, offers wireless charging We don’t like: Limited functionality on Android devices, no equaliser to adjust sound preferences

Normally selling for around £200 in the main high-street retailers, a good discount can be had on the AirPods Pro at the moment if you go online.

Find out whether they’re the best option for you in our Apple AirPods Pro review or buy them now for £169 at Appliances Direct and Laptops Direct .

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews or see our round-up of the best AirPods and headphone deals in the sales.

Best laptop deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-dy0015na, £599

We like: Versatile hybrid design

Versatile hybrid design We don’t like: Battery life could be better

This 14-inch model is from HP’s two-in-one hybrid range – you can use it like a standard laptop, but you can also twist the keyboard around the other way on its 360-degree hinge and use it like a touchscreen tablet. It even comes with a stylus accessory for jotting notes and drawing on-screen, making it a flexible, multi-purpose device.

It's currently on sale for £599, which is a £120 saving on its typical price.

Read our full HP Pavilion x360 review before making your decision or buy now for £599 at John Lewis .

Our laptop reviews uncover the best laptops for every budget. Alternatively, see the best laptop deals in the sales for bargains on budget laptops, Ultrabooks and MacBooks.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint NSWM963CWUK, £347

We like: Effective rinse program

Effective rinse program We don't like: Programs are lengthy

This is a freestanding washing machine with a maximum capacity of 9kg on the cotton wash, and 4.5kg on the synthetics program. Notable programs include an anti-allergy setting, a steam hygiene option, an anti-stain wash and a rapid program that promises to clean a full load in just 45 minutes.

It’s currently available now with a 20% reduction on its typical price of £430.

Read our full Hotpoint NSWM963CWUK review to find out if it’s the right model for you or buy it now for £347 at Hughes .

Find out which are the top-rated models in our washing machines reviews. For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best fridge freezer deal

Samsung RB29FWRNDBC freestanding fridge freezer, £429

We like: Quiet and frost-free

Quiet and frost-free We don't like: Not as well insulated as some fridge freezers

This fridge freezer's fridge compartment is larger than the freezer, so it could suit households that eat more fresh than frozen food. It also has some useful extra features, including separate digital thermostats and a fast-freeze function, which adds a boost of cooling power during the freezing process to help ensure your groceries stay as fresh as possible.

We've seen this model on sale for well over £500, but we've spotted it on offer this month for just £429.

But how good is it at keeping food properly chilled?

Read our full Samsung RB29FWRNDBC review to find out or buy it now for £429 from the Samsung store on Amazon (temporarily out of stock).

Find all the best models in our fridge freezer reviews. For more price reductions, see the best fridge freezer deals for 2022.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark IZ201UK, £179

We like: Easy to use

Easy to use We don't like: Not great on low power settings

The IZ201UK is a cordless upright vacuum cleaner with Shark's Anti Hair Wrap floorhead. It can be used both on floors and as a handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. The metal cleaning tube has a hinge made of flexible tubing, which helps it reach under furniture during cleaning. It’s also handy for storage, as you can fold down the stick and squeeze it into a cupboard.

It usually costs £249, but it's currently available for £179.

Read our Shark IZ201UK review to get our full verdict or buy it now for £179 from Very .

Find a vacuum that doesn’t suck with our vacuum cleaner reviews. For more vacuum deals, go to the best Shark vacuum deals and the best Dyson vacuum deals.

Best mattress deal

Otty Aura hybrid double mattress, £349.99

We like: 100-night sleep trial, washable cover

100-night sleep trial, washable cover We don't like: Bit of a memory effect when you lay on it, which some people might not like

Otty is calling Aura its most affordable hybrid mattress. And currently, it's price has dropped to £350 which is 50% off what Otty states is the full price of £700. There's also an extra 5% off if you sign up for marketing emails and texts at the moment, which will take the price down further to just over £332.

Inside the Otty Aura, there's a 16.5cm pocket spring core, surrounded by two layers of foam with extra memory foam layers on top that helps to contour to your body shape. In our tests, we classified this as five for firmness on a scale where one is very firm and 10 is very soft.

Read our full review of the Otty Aura mattress or buy it for £349.99 directly from Otty .

Find all the best models in our mattress reviews. For more price reductions, see the best mattress deals for 2022.

May sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this May, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our refunds and returns guides.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.