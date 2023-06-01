Best deals in the June sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the June sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.

However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT (typical price – £240)

Bagless upright vacuum cleaner

2.2-litre dust capacity

Weighs 7kg

We like: Allergy filters are excellent

We don't like: The grip height on the handle isn't adjustable

This vacuum cleaner has Shark's special DuoClean floorhead, which has a turbo brush bar and a soft roller brush, and is designed to capture both larger crumbs and fine dust across hard floors and carpets.

This Anti Hair Wrap model also self-cleans the brush bar, so you shouldn't have to spend any time on your hands and knees cutting trapped hair from the brushes after you've vacuumed.

Read our full Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT review to find out how it fared in our lab tests.

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RB327N4BBE fridge freezer (original price – £470)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Black, white or silver

We like: Easy to clean

We don’t like: Temperature dial is difficult to reach when the fridge is loaded with food

This is a tall, freestanding fridge freezer. We tested the black version (model RB327N4BBE), but this fridge freezer is also available in white (RB327N4BWE) and silver (RB327N4BCE).

The doors can be reversed to help it fit into the available space in your kitchen.

One of the fridge shelves can be adjusted for height, and there’s a bottle shelf to hold your wine steady while it chills.

Read our full Hisense RB327N4BBE review to see if it meets your needs

Best mattress deal

Our pick: Emma Original mattress

Foam

Double

We like: The 200-night trial offer

We don't like: It could be easier to move

The Emma Original double mattress, one of the most popular mattresses on the Which? website, is currently on offer again direct from Emma as part of the brand's Father's day sale.

We've seen it on sale at a lower price previously, though.

The Emma Original is made up of a 18.5cm foam core, with an additional 3cm layer of memory foam and a 2cm layer of ordinary foam.

Read our full Emma Original mattress review.

Best washing machine deal

Samsung WW11BB504DAWS1 (original price – £619)

Freestanding

11kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Programs could be quicker

This model has an impressive 22 programs, including options for bedding, shirts, activewear, denim and baby clothing.

It also has a time-remaining display and comes with an accessory to help you measure out liquid detergent.

With SmartThings – Samsung’s smart connectivity app – you can connect the machine to your Alexa or Google Assistant for remote control. The app also offers a laundry assistant and energy management features.

Read our full Samsung WW11BB504DAWS1 review to find out if it's the right model for you.

Best TV deal

LG 43UQ91006LA (typical price – £479)

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

HDR10, HLG and HDR10 Pro HDR formats supported

We like: Good remote

We don't like: Some variable colours

With an excellent remote control and voice assistants, this TV is easy to set up and use – although it doesn’t offer much for gamers. Additionally, LG’s smart interface could do with a rethink – as things stand, it’s a bit annoying.

43-inch TVs are some of the most popular in the UK, as smaller living rooms often can't accommodate a 55 or 65-inch model. The price of the 43UQ91006LA has fluctuated recently as it's almost ready to go off sale, but we can't see it getting much cheaper than this.

But what are the picture and sound quality like? Read our full LG 43UQ91006LA review to get all the answers.

Best laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (typical price – £629)

Intel Core i5 processor

12.6-inch screen

128GB SSD

We like: Speedy performance, lightweight design

We don't like: Low-res screen, not many ports

This dinky Windows laptop is thin and light, and ideal if you value portability over screen space.

While it doesn't have the best selection of ports, the Core i5 processor should help you get your day-to-day tasks done quickly.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review to see whether this is a good laptop for your needs.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mbps

£23 a month for the first month, then £26.50 for the rest of the 12-month contract

£5 upfront cost

We like: Short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for gamers or very big households

This is a particularly attractive deal because you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months, so will be free to shop around again after a year.

Now's one-off price increase means it will only be £23 for the first month – from 4 July, this rises to £26.50 per month, but that's still a competitive price for the speed offered.

Read our Now Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Best mobile phone deal

Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G (original price – £499)

6.67-inch (2,400 x 1,080) OLED display

Triple rear camera, including a telephoto-macro camera combination

Comes with a charger

We like: Quick charging

We don’t like: No formal IP water-resistance rating

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G promises some of the quickest charging on the market with the supplied 67W Xiaomi Turbo Charger.

It should come with a lot of power, too, fuelled by the eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset with 8GB of Ram.

The display has a high resolution and the cameras have lots of modes for versatile shots.

Check prices below, compare contract deals of the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G or read our Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G review.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (typical price – £749)

8.7-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Decent cameras

We don't like: Slippery and awkward to hold

The Tab S8 is an 11-inch Android tablet from Samsung. It’s the cheapest model in the S8 range and has fewer features than the Ultra: three cameras rather than four, and 8GB of Ram rather than 16.

The model we tested has a 128GB hard drive, which can be increased with a micro SD card. The useable storage drops to 101GB when you factor in the operating system and built-in apps, but that still leaves plenty of space for other apps and high-resolution videos. There’s also a 256GB version if you want more memory.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you – see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review.

Best headphone deal

Sennheiser CX Plus (typical price – £130)

Truly wireless in-ear headphones

Active noise cancelling

IPX4 rating, which means they are splash-resistant

We like: Good battery life

We don't like: Some may find them a bit tight in the ears

These truly wireless in-ear headphones from Sennheiser have built-in active noise-cancelling at a competitive price.

Typically, you'd expect to pay around £130 for these headphones, but they are currently being heavily discounted.

But do they sound good? Read our full Sennheiser CX Plus review to find out.

June sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.