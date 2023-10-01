Best deals in the October sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the October sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested and consider to be genuinely good value.

Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews: read them before you buy.

Best mobile phone deal

Apple iPhone 14 (original price - £849)

6.1-inch (2,532 x 1,170) Super Retina XDR display

Dual-camera system with a larger sensor

Estimated minimum of six years of security updates from launch

We like: Camera upgrades

We don’t like: No Dynamic Island notch on the display

The Apple iPhone 14 from 2022 is being discounted now the Apple iPhone 15 has just been released. It's the standard model in the 14 range, and the cheapest, but it has a number of premium perks.

The processor is the same as in the previous iPhone 13, named the A15 Bionic chip, but it received an upgraded 5-core GPU and 6GB of memory. The front-facing camera has powerful autofocus, making it smarter at focusing in pictures.

It comes in five different colours, with 128GB to 512GB of memory. Cinematic mode now records in 4K, but the cameras aren't as advanced as on the iPhone 14 Pro.

To find out if it lives up to expectations, check out our iPhone 14 review. Check contract deals and prices from retailers below.

Read our dedicated guide to the best Apple iPhone deals for more expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best second-hand phone deal

Apple iPhone 13 (original price - £799)

6.1-inch (2,532 x 1,170) OLED display

Dual-cameras with 'sensor shift' to steady pictures

Estimated minimum of six years of security updates from launch

We like: Sleek design and beautiful display

We don’t like: No telephoto camera

Since the release of the iPhone 15 in September 2023, the iPhone 13 series from 2021 has seen some major discounts on the second-hand market.

It doesn't have the advanced cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro, but it doesn't scrimp on specs; you'll get Apple's A15 Bionic Chip, a striking display, and the sought-after cinematic camera mode.

We expect Apple will support it with regular security updates until at least January 2027.

We've seen it on sale for around £450 in 'good' second-hand condition at Music Magpie . Find out the full story in our Apple iPhone 13 review.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (typical price - £170)

8.7-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Responsive touchscreen

We don't like: Poor speakers and cameras in our tests

The A7 Lite is one of Samsung's cheapest and smallest tablets, weighing in at a fairly light 367g.

It comes with a small amount of storage - 32GB - that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card. A quick charge of 30 minutes will give you less than two hours of battery life.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you – read our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best headphone deal

Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K (typical price - £110)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Noise cancelling

Water resistant

We like: Good battery life for truly wireless headphones

We don't like: Not as comfortable as some pairs we’ve tested

These headphones feature active noise-cancelling technology, which aims to reduce the volume of unwanted background sounds such as traffic, train or plane noise.

They are also water resistant (IPX4), so they should survive splashes and light rain, but they're not fully waterproof.

Read our full Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K review to see if these headphones measure up to your expectations.

See our best Apple AirPod and wireless earbud deals.

Best TV deal

LG 55QNED816QA (typical price - £799)

55-inch, 4K TV

QNED display – Quantum Dot NanoCell Plus LCD

Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats

We like: Great gaming features

We don't like: Ad-riddled smart menus

This mid-range 55-inch 4K TV makes use of LG's QNED technology, which lights an LCD screen with mini LEDs.

It's speedy to navigate through menus, although the smart features are weighed down and cluttered by ads.

The remote is intuitive to use, and it has a decent range of gamer-centric features, such as built-in cloud gaming services and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

This TV released at £1,149, but before these sales you could find it for around £799.

You can pick it up now for less than £700, but first check out our LG 55QNED816QA review to see if it's the right TV for you.

See our round-up of the best TV deals around this month.

Best laptop deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch 2022 (typical price - £1,249)

Apple M2 processor

8GB Ram

256GB storage

We like: Quiet, beautiful Liquid Retina display

We don’t like: Poorer battery life than previous models, based on our tests

This 2022 Apple MacBook Air is the latest version of Apple's vastly popular lightweight laptop. It has the latest M2 chip.

It also features Apple's Liquid Retina display, which is a big selling point if you're looking to edit photos and videos.

Read our full Apple Macbook Air 13-inch (2022) review to see if it's the right model for you.

Find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mbps

£22 a month

£5 upfront cost

We like: The short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for very big households or gamers

This is a particularly attractive deal given you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months so will be free to shop around again after a year.

Read our NOW Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals, or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint NSWM743UWUKN (original price – £300)

Freestanding

7kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Decent rinse

We don't like: Lengthy programs

This small-to-medium-sized 7kg-capacity washing machine has a fast 1,400rpm spin cycle.

There are 16 programs, such as cottons and synthetics, eco 40-60, delicates and faster washes – including a 30-minute wash, and one that takes on a full load in 45 minutes.

There's also a hygiene option, which blasts steam into the drum at the end of the cycle.

Read our full review of the Hotpoint NSWM743UWUKN for the complete picture.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V11 (typical price - £500)

Cordless/bagless

0.9 litres dust capacity

Weighs 3.2kg

We like: Good floor coverage

We don't like: Noisy

The V11 Absolute is an updated version of the V10 cordless vacuum.

There are three cleaning modes on the V11: eco, auto and turbo. The auto mode works with the Torque floor head. This has an extra built-in digital motor and 'dynamic load sensing'. It adapts suction power to match the floor surface for optimal cleaning while saving battery life.

The smart digital display shows which cleaning mode you are in and counts down how much cleaning time you have left. It will also alert you if there are issues such as blockages, or if the filters need cleaning.

Read the full review of the Dyson V11 to see our verdict. It's currently on sale at Dyson for £400, a £100 discount. Or you can compare prices at other retailers below:

Not keen on this Dyson deal? Look at the best Shark deals instead.

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RB327N4BBE fridge freezer (original price – £470)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Black, white or silver

We like: Easy to clean

We don’t like: Dial is difficult to reach when the fridge is loaded with food

We tested the black version of this tall, freestanding fridge freezer (model RB327N4BBE), but it's also available in white (RB327N4BWE) and silver (RB327N4BCE).

The doors can be reversed to help it fit into the available space in your kitchen.

One of the fridge shelves can be adjusted for height, and there’s a bottle shelf to hold your wine steady while it chills.

Read our full Hisense RB327N4BBE review to see if it meets your needs.

See our pick of the best fridge freezer deals we've found in this month's sales.

Best mattress deal

Our pick: HiGRID Premium Hybrid mattress

Memory foam and springs

Double

We like: 200-night sleep trial, removable washable cover, feels cold to lie on

We don't like: It's really heavy - weighing over 50kg

A new entrant to the UK mattress market in 2023, the HiGRID Premium Hybrid is another double mattress offering a combination of supportive springs and pressure-releiving PU foam grid, which HiGRID calls a 'smartGRID'.

Full price it costs more than the average hybrid we've tested, but HiGRID is offering 45% off this double mattress, meaning you can snap it up this month for around £660 instead of £1,199 (according to the HiGRID website). The manufacturer's website suggests this 'time-limited deal' ends in two days - we'll check.

Check out our HiGRID Premium Hybrid review for the full test results.

Or buy it directly from HiGRID for £660.

October sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

