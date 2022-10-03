Best Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect and how to spend wisely

The best way to make the most of the Black Friday sales is to plan ahead. Read on for our tips to help you do just that.

This Black Friday, we'll be highlighting the very best deals we find right here, to help you quickly sort the top deals from the duds.

Here's what to expect from this year's Black Friday deals, and advice on spending your budget wisely.

Why should I shop the Black Friday sales with Which?

Financially, 2022 has been a tough year for many households. With prices rising on food, energy and other household essentials, it's important to get best value for money on the things that you have to buy.

If you need a new mattress or fridge freezer for example, Black Friday could seem like a good opportunity to get it at a discount.

But sadly, not all Black Friday 'deals' you see advertised are good ones. That's where Which? comes in.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on), this means we're able to cut through the retailers' spin and only bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals we'll be featuring on our best Black Friday deals pages will be on products we've tested and know are decent. We won’t promote deals on products that we know perform poorly.

Reading our reviews will help you decide if a product is right for you before you buy - so you get the very best bang for your buck.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with good deals as soon as the retailers release them, so keep checking back.

What will the best Black Friday deals be on?

Based on previous years, we expect retailers to offer discounts across pretty much all of their departments, but here, we'll be rounding up the best Home and Tech deals we can find.

Deals on home products will include large appliances such washing machines, mattresses, vacuum cleaners, fridge freezers and smaller appliances such as air fryers, coffee machines and microwaves.

Our Tech deals will feature popular laptops, TVs, headphones, iPads and tablets, as well as smaller items such as smart watches.

Last year, these were some of the best deals we saw:

The Eve The Lighter Hybrid mattress for £347. At the time, it was the cheapest we'd ever seen this popular combination pocket sprung and foam mattress sold for.

for £347. At the time, it was the cheapest we'd ever seen this popular combination pocket sprung and foam mattress sold for. The Simba Hybrid mattress (double) for £438. With 45% off this mattresses usual £879 price tag, it was also the biggest discount we'd seen on this model.

(double) for £438. With 45% off this mattresses usual £879 price tag, it was also the biggest discount we'd seen on this model. The Apple iPhone 12 64GB for £649 from Amazon. It's rare to find a discount on any iPhone, but we saw a good discount this 5G version which was new at the time.

for £649 from Amazon. It's rare to find a discount on any iPhone, but we saw a good discount this 5G version which was new at the time. The Apple AirPods Pro for £169. These sold for around £215 at the time, so this was a great discount on these in-demand headphones.

for £169. These sold for around £215 at the time, so this was a great discount on these in-demand headphones. The John Lewis JLWM1407 washing machine for £349. This was already fairly reasonably priced before Black Friday, with a further £70 off, it was the cheapest we'd ever seen it.

for £349. This was already fairly reasonably priced before Black Friday, with a further £70 off, it was the cheapest we'd ever seen it. The LG GBB72PZEFN 70/30 fridge freezer was £649. Normally priced at around £800, we spotted this large frost-free fridge freezer for £649.

In 2022, we'll be working hard to spot more excellent deals like these, on popular products we know you need.

Best Black Friday deals shopping tips

Get ahead on the Black Friday deals with our top shopping tips and advice on your consumer rights.

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this Black Friday, we've also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We've quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country's best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money.

To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky Black Friday tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren't), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.

If you're unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Read our top 15 shopping tips for the Black Friday sales.

Research customer reviews

It's always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones.

If you're in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

Need to know more about your online shopping rights? See our online returns guide.