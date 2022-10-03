Best Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect and how to spend wisely

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
The best way to make the most of the Black Friday sales is to plan ahead. Read on for our tips to help you do just that.
This Black Friday, we'll be highlighting the very best deals we find right here, to help you quickly sort the top deals from the duds.
Here's what to expect from this year's Black Friday deals, and advice on spending your budget wisely.
For more shopping advice and expert tips ahead of November's big sales, see our Black Friday insider's guide.
Financially, 2022 has been a tough year for many households. With prices rising on food, energy and other household essentials, it's important to get best value for money on the things that you have to buy.
If you need a new mattress or fridge freezer for example, Black Friday could seem like a good opportunity to get it at a discount.
But sadly, not all Black Friday 'deals' you see advertised are good ones. That's where Which? comes in.
We’ll be updating this page regularly with good deals as soon as the retailers release them, so keep checking back.
Based on previous years, we expect retailers to offer discounts across pretty much all of their departments, but here, we'll be rounding up the best Home and Tech deals we can find.
Deals on home products will include large appliances such washing machines, mattresses, vacuum cleaners, fridge freezers and smaller appliances such as air fryers, coffee machines and microwaves.
Our Tech deals will feature popular laptops, TVs, headphones, iPads and tablets, as well as smaller items such as smart watches.
Last year, these were some of the best deals we saw:
In 2022, we'll be working hard to spot more excellent deals like these, on popular products we know you need.
See Amazon Black Friday sale, Currys Black Friday sale, Argos Black Friday sale and John Lewis Black Friday sale to find out when we think their sales will start.
Get ahead on the Black Friday deals with our top shopping tips and advice on your consumer rights.
As well as finding you the best deals this Black Friday, we've also put together a list of the best and worst shops.
We've quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country's best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.
After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money.
To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.
Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.
These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren't), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.
If you're unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.
Read our top 15 shopping tips for the Black Friday sales.
It's always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.
Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones.
If you're in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.
Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations.
The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.
Need to know more about your online shopping rights? See our online returns guide.