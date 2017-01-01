Aberpennar Court offers residential and nursing care in the heart of Mountain Ash village with views across the Cynon Valley. Residents are encouraged to remain as independent as possible and there are regular visits from a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist, physiotherapist and an optician. The home has a designated smoking area, a regular church service, a mobile library, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. Each room has a nurse call system, telephone and TV points and en suite and shower facilities, and there are also bathrooms with jacuzzi whirlpool baths. The activities team are members of the Tapestry of Life forum which aims to improve activities for residents. The weekly activities calendar includes board games, animal therapy, coffee mornings, music and movement and professional entertainers, while members of the gardening club help to keep the large garden looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.