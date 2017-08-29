Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Advocacy

Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan Unit 4 Cleeve House Lambourne Crescent Llanishen, Cardiff,
CF14 5GP
029 2068 3683
www.age-concern-cardiff.org.uk
cardiff.advocacy@age-concern-cardiff.org.uk

About Advocacy

Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan provides an independent Advocacy service to older people in the area. People over 60 who have concerns about residential or nursing care, community care, paying for care, health, housing or accessing services can receive support in writing letters or making telephone calls. Alternatively, an Advocate might represent their views or liaise with an outside agency on their behalf. The service is available through pre-arranged visits to people living in their own homes in the Vale of Glamorgan and to people living in care homes in Cardiff. People who have received a diagnosis of dementia are only eligible for the service if they live in a care home in Cardiff.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 60 in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, including people with dementia if they are living in care homes in Cardiff

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017