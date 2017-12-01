Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Berry Hill Care Home

Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield,
NG18 4JR
01623 421211
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/berry-hill-park

About Berry Hill Care Home

Berry Hill Park is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care in Mansfield, near the M1 and Mansfield train station. Residents are encouraged to maintain as much independence as possible and the home offers a GP service and private consulting room, hairdressing salon and pampering session, chiropody and alternative therapy services. It also has a bar service and a mobile tuck shop. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with a nurse call system along with TV and phone sockets. The activities available include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, coffee mornings, a weekly church service, and music therapy, along with performances from local school children and local performers. The home also has its own minibus for outings. There_s a mature landscaped garden and a beautiful meadow area, and garden enthusiasts can help ensure the raised flower beds are kept looking good.

Accommodation

  • 58Residents
  • 58Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Tina Fazackerley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

