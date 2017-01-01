Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Castle Gardens Care Home

Castle Avenue, Invergordon,
IV18 0LW
01349 854080

About Castle Gardens Care Home

Castle Gardens is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care in the coastal town of Invergordon near the A9. It has picturesque views of the surrounding countryside and all bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed, while visitors can make drinks in the kitchenette. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, church services and trips out in the home_s minibus. There is a mature garden, with views over the nearby woodland and garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and potting shed where they can help keep the vegetable and herb gardens looking good.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 36Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Highland

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
