About The Weekend Day Centre for Dementia Care

The Weekend Day Centre is for Stockport residents who are socially isolated and have any type of dementia and other long term conditions, such as learning and physical disabilities, Parkinson's Disease or strokes and their carers. The aim is to break the stereotype that sometimes is associated with the concept of a Day Centre - that of a place where people sit down in a circle drinking cups of tea. The Centre wants to be more creative and innovative in its vision. One of the main strategies is to encourage intergenerational interaction, because staff at the Centre not only believe in the therapeutic effect that children and young people have on the older generation, but also in the beneficial effect of such an interaction of entertainment and social activities. The staff also use forms of art therapy (such as painting, craftwork and flower arranging), themed days where the clients take part in the entertainment and are encouraged to work on their personal skills.