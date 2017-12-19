About Challengers 4 Memory Swimming

A weekly group for people with dementia (or significant cognitive impairment) and/or their family carers, to enjoy swimming and the relaxing sensory effects of water, in a small, safe, friendly environment. The group has the whole pool to use! There's a slope for easy access into the pool and swimmers can touch the bottom even in the deep end. No swimming ability is necessary. There's plenty of assistance from members of staff - to ensure everyone feels comfortable throughout - and of course a professional lifeguard on hand at all times. There's no need to pre-book or any commitment to come each week. If preferred, people with dementia or carers are also welcome to watch from the seating area - supervised by a member of staff.