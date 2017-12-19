Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Challengers 4 Memory Swimming

Kempston Swimming Pool 288 Hillgrounds Road Kempston, Bedford, Bedfordshire,
MK42 8SZ
07795 177948
www.tibbsdementia.co.uk
contact@tibbsdementia.co.uk

About Challengers 4 Memory Swimming

A weekly group for people with dementia (or significant cognitive impairment) and/or their family carers, to enjoy swimming and the relaxing sensory effects of water, in a small, safe, friendly environment. The group has the whole pool to use! There's a slope for easy access into the pool and swimmers can touch the bottom even in the deep end. No swimming ability is necessary. There's plenty of assistance from members of staff - to ensure everyone feels comfortable throughout - and of course a professional lifeguard on hand at all times. There's no need to pre-book or any commitment to come each week. If preferred, people with dementia or carers are also welcome to watch from the seating area - supervised by a member of staff.

Who runs this service

  • Tibbs Dementia Foundation

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia (or significant cognitive impairment) and/or their family carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
