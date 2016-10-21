Grosvenor House is an Edwardian villa surrounded by mature and attractive gardens that has been converted to a home providing nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. It is situated in a pretty residential area of Harrogate, easily reached from the A1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, while the ground floor rooms are larger and have patio doors leading to the garden. It has a GP service and a hairdressing salon, and organised activities include a ladies_ knitting club, hand massages, visits from the home_s sponsored donkey as well as a travelling zoo and museum, plus a scrabble club. The home has a minibus and residents enjoy regular visits to events such as Harrogate Flower Show and The Great Yorkshire Show, as well as local places of interest.

