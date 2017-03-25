Leeming Garth is in the rural village of Leeming Bar, near Northallerton in North Yorkshire and close to the A1 and A684. A 1901 manor house has been converted into a home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities, and all have TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a mobile hairdresser as well as visits for chiropody and alternative therapies, as well as a GP service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, musical events, performances by professionals and local school children, a regular church service and trips out in the home_s own minibus. The home is set in large gardens visited by a wide variety of wildlife.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.