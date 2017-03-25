Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Leeming Garth

Leeming Bar, Northallerton,
DL7 9RT
01677 424014
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/leeming-garth and rosamunde.willis-read@hc-one.co.uk

About Leeming Garth

Leeming Garth is in the rural village of Leeming Bar, near Northallerton in North Yorkshire and close to the A1 and A684. A 1901 manor house has been converted into a home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities, and all have TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a mobile hairdresser as well as visits for chiropody and alternative therapies, as well as a GP service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, musical events, performances by professionals and local school children, a regular church service and trips out in the home_s own minibus. The home is set in large gardens visited by a wide variety of wildlife.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 5Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 40Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lorna Burn

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017