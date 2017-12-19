Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

CHIT Chat - North Fermanagh

The ARC Healthy Living Centre 116-122 Sally's Wood Irvinestown, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh,
BT94 1HQ
028 6862 8741
www.archlc.com
peggy.carty@archlc.com

About CHIT Chat - North Fermanagh

CHIT Chat is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also provide information about security issues, local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. If the contacts cannot be reached, the Co-ordinator would visit the person's home. A Silver Summer Scheme is run during July and August, providing outings and activities for people who receive the service.

Who runs this service

  • The ARC Healthy Living Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older, vulnerable or isolated people living in the North Fermanagh area, including Irvinestown, Trillick, Lisnarick, Ederney and Kesh. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017