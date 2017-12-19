About CHIT Chat - North Fermanagh

CHIT Chat is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also provide information about security issues, local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. If the contacts cannot be reached, the Co-ordinator would visit the person's home. A Silver Summer Scheme is run during July and August, providing outings and activities for people who receive the service.