CHIT Chat is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also provide information about security issues, local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. If the contacts cannot be reached, the Co-ordinator would visit the person's home. A Silver Summer Scheme is run during July and August, providing outings and activities for people who receive the service.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18