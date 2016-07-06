Northcott House offers residential, nursing and dementia care in Gosport, Hampshire. The house was built in the 1950s and has three large lounges and five smaller, quieter lounges that are available for activities. Next to the dining area is a conservatory that overlooks the grounds. These include a water feature, raised beds, which green-fingered residents enjoy helping to keep smart, and the garden is home to a family a ducks. There are seven bathrooms, all with assisted facilities, and residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, for their room to enable them to feel at home.

