Nursing home

Parklands

Newport Road, Bedwas,
CF83 8AA
029 2088 0525

About Parklands

Parklands is a purpose-built home in Bedwas on the outskirts of Caerphilly, easily reached from the M4, offering nursing, residential and respite care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with furniture and personal belongings such as ornaments and pictures. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other alternative therapies, bar and library service, and a mobile shop. Organised events include art and crafts, quizzes, bingo, coffee mornings and professional entertainers. There is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area with seating.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 38Single rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
