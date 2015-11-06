An attractive home, Regent is a stone's throw from the main centre of St John's, Worcester. Residents are encouraged to personalise their en-suite bedrooms to make them their own. With several lounges, residents can relax and enjoy one another's company, or spend time with loved ones, who are welcome to visit any time they like. In the dining areas residents enjoy home-cooked food, as well as freshly baked cakes and desserts. Regent's activities team provide stimulating group and individual activities for residents, from gentle exercise and baking to reminiscence sessions and themed community celebrations. The home boasts large gardens, which have a water feature, raised flower beds and a potting shed, for residents to plant their own produce. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who like to be pampered.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.