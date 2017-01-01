Carers' rights at work
Useful organisations and websites about carers' rights at work
Here's a list of relevant organisations and charities you might find helpful as a carer at work.
ACAS
Help and advice on employment rights.
Telephone: 0300 123 1100
Website: www.acas.org.uk
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine
Carers Trust
A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with a carers chat forum and links to local support networks.
Website: www.carers.org
Carers Direct (NHS)
NHS help and support for carers
Telephone: 0300 123 1053
Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
For government information on how to make a claim to an employment tribunal: www.gov.uk/employment-tribunals
For information on carers' rights to flexible working in Northern Ireland: www.nidirect.gov.uk/flexible-working
Trades Union Congress (TUC)
Federation with contact details for the majority of trade unions in Britain, who can support you at work.
Website: www.tuc.org.uk/britains-unions
Page first published: December 2015
Next review due: August 2017