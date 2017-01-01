Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Here's a list of relevant organisations and charities you might find helpful as a carer at work.

ACAS

Help and advice on employment rights.

Telephone: 0300 123 1100

Website: www.acas.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine

Carers Trust

A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with a carers chat forum and links to local support networks.

Website: www.carers.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS help and support for carers

Telephone: 0300 123 1053

Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

For government information on how to make a claim to an employment tribunal: www.gov.uk/employment-tribunals

For information on carers' rights to flexible working in Northern Ireland: www.nidirect.gov.uk/flexible-working

Trades Union Congress (TUC)

Federation with contact details for the majority of trade unions in Britain, who can support you at work.

Website: www.tuc.org.uk/britains-unions

