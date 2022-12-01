Best deals in the December sales revealed by Which?

Black Friday and the January sales are when you'll see the most offers, but there are always discounts to be had and we're more than happy to do the legwork.

This month we've found offers on everything from TVs to mattresses, with savings of close to £200 in some cases.

We track prices throughout the year, so we can see when a deal is really worth it.

Every product you see here has been through our test labs, so you can be sure you're getting a good product if we recommend it.

Each of the products we've picked out scored well in our tests, but check our full test reviews to make sure it's the right model for you.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro (original price, £849)

We like: Powerful and versatile cameras, high-resolution display, wireless charging possible

We don’t like: Fingerprint recognition can be a bit slow, takes a while to charge

Google Pixel phones are now available at a decent discount. This Google Pixel 6 ticks a lot of boxes, with superb display specifications and an impressive Google Tensor processor.

Find out what impressed us most in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, or check out contract deals on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Browse all our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best second-hand mobile phone deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (original price £1,149)

We like: Easy to use

We don’t like: Very poor battery life when charged for 15 minutes

The iPhone 12 Pro is an upgrade from the 12 with better cameras. It currently sells for over half its original price in 'good' second-hand condition.

Find out the full story of this phone in our Apple iPhone 12 Pro review.

Buy it now for £520 from Music Magpie .

Check our mobile phone reviews for popular handsets now only available second-hand, and read our guide on how to buy a second-hand or refurbished phone.

Best TV deal

LG OLED42C24LA (typical price, £999)

We like: Great use of HDR

We don't like: Bass sounds strained

This smaller TV impressed us in many ways. Watching 4K content is the way to go to make the most of it, but other resolutions look good, too.

It has plenty of features for gamers, two voice assistants and some useful accessibility features.

Typically costing around £1,000, there are substantial savings to be had this month.

Read our LG OLED42C24LA review to find out if this TV is what you're looking for.

See our TV reviews to find out which models performed the best in our tough lab tests or see our pick of the Best TV deals in the sales.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Mini (2021) (typical price £569)

We like: Slick and swift operation

We don't like: More reflections than we'd like on the screen

This 8-inch iPad from Apple was released in 2021. It's powerful and can handle demanding graphics and apps.

The version we tested has 64GB of storage. That’s a reasonable amount of space, but with no micro-SD slot to increase the memory, you need to be sure it will be enough before you buy. There is a 256GB version, too.

Read our full iPad Mini (2021) review to see how it fared in our lab tests.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals, or check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and TruePet IZ201UKT (typical price £379)

We like: Simple to use

We don't like: Not the best on low power settings

This cordless upright vacuum cleaner comes with a Shark Anti Hair Wrap floorhead. You can use it on floors and as a handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. The metal cleaning tube has a flexible joint, which helps it to reach under furniture. It’s also handy for storage, as you can fold down the stick and squeeze it into a cupboard.

It comes with plenty of accessories: a dusting brush, upholstery brush, crevice nozzle and an anti-allergen dusting brush and mini turbo tool, which are useful for pet hair on areas such as stairs and upholstery.

Read our Shark IZ201UKT review to see how it performed in our tests.

Can't see a Shark deal you like? Look at the latest Dyson deals instead.

Best laptop deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA (typical price, £349)

We like: Excellent wi-fi performance

We don’t like: Poor touchpad

This Asus is a perfectly serviceable laptop at a very affordable price. We found it produces decent speeds when handling basic tasks in our tests.

What lets it down is its reflective screen and disappointing touchpad. Do note this laptop will no longer receive any security updates after June 2026.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA review to see whether it's what you need.

Whatever your budget, you should find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best headphones deal

Sony WF-C500 (typical price, £59)

We like: Comfortable, easy to use app

We don’t like: Phone call quality isn't great

These truly wireless headphones are compatible with gadgets running Apple iOS and Android. They are rated IPX4, which means they’re water resistant, but you shouldn’t get them drenched as the case isn’t water resistant.

They come with three pairs of eartips in different sizes to suit your ear size.

Find out whether they’re the best option for you in our Sony WF-C500 review.

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews or see our best Apple AirPods and headphone deals.

Best washing machine deal

LG F4V909WTSE (original price, £769)

We like: Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

We don't like: Door opening is small

This freestanding washing machine has a mixed load program so you don't need to worry about separating your laundry before washing.

There’s also a steam option to kill off any bacteria which should be particularly helpful for people with allergies.

You can control the programs via a smartphone app or use Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Read the full LG F4V909WTSE review to find out how it compares with the others we've tested.

For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best mattress deal

Mattress Online Horizon Odyssey 800 pocket memory

We like: Cool to lie on, delivered rolled up, great value

We don't like: Cover isn't washable, no trial nights offer, softer than you may expect

MattressOnline.co.uk still has the Horizon Odyssey on offer for around £319 (from £375, full RRP listed as £495). Even at full price this mattress is cheaper than average for this type, so with an extra £56 saved through this offer it's a good deal.

The Horizon Odyssey 800 combines a hybrid of 14.5cm pocket-spring core, with two layers of foam (3cm above the pocked springs and 4cm below). Nearer the surface that you sleep on, there’s a further 2cm section of memory foam, and this construction means it doesn't need turning over.

Read our full Mattress Online Horizon Odyssey 800 review.

Or buy it now from Mattress Online .

To see more other low-cost options we've found, take a look at our best mattress deals.

December sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this month, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.