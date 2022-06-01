Best deals in the June sales revealed by Which?

We’ve seen some big discounts on tech and electricals, plus kitchen and home appliances, in the June sales. So if you’re after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer, now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on), this means we’re able to cut through the retailers’ spin and only bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals we’ve included in our June round-up cover products that have made the journey to the Which? test lab. As our lab tests are objective and reflect how you would use these products in real life, you can trust our reviews are accurate.

Even though all of the deals listed here show products that scored well in our tests, the best way to see if a product is right for you is to check in with our expert reviews before you buy.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice and tips.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 6, £499

We like: Five years of security updates from release

Five years of security updates from release We don’t like: No face recognition

The Pixel 6 is Google's latest flagship phone, which is cheaper than the newest flagships from Apple and Samsung. It has a lot of impressive specifications to offer including a screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, and a 50Mp wide lens and a 12Mp ultrawide lens on the rear of the phone. Videos can be filmed in 4K and it comes with the latest Android 12.

Previously priced at £599 it’s now available for £499, but check out our Google Pixel 6 review for the full test results.

Buy it now for £499 at Currys , John Lewis , Carphone Warehouse or Amazon , or check out contract deals on the Google Pixel 6.

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best 2022 mobile phone deals.

Best TV deal

LG 43UP77006LB, £289

We like: Speech is clear

Speech is clear We don't like: Some colour issues in certain scenes

This 43-inch 4K set is one of LG's more basic models, but it's selling at a good discounted price at the moment. Normally it's £400 or more, but it can currently be had for £289, which is a further £10 reduction on the previously low sale price.

Does the low price of this 43-inch TV mean it's not one of the better models available?

Check our LG 43UP77006LB review or buy it now at its lowest price for £289 from John Lewis with a five-year guarantee.

See our TV reviews to find out which models have performed the best in our tough lab tests. If you’re looking for a bargain, our product experts have even more TV deals for 2022 for you.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Pro (2021), £954

We like: Responsive touchscreen

Responsive touchscreen We don’t like: No headphone jack

This is the 2021 version of the iPad Pro and it has a 12.9-inch screen – the biggest screen you can get. It's powered by a mighty M1 processor and there’s 8GB of Ram backing it up. The model we tested has 128GB of storage, but you can buy versions with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at higher prices.

The cheapest we found for the 128GB version was £954 – this is around £120 less than its typical price.

Read our Apple iPad Pro (2021) review to see if it's what you need or buy it now from Currys .

Check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend. For more offers on Android and iOS tablets, see the best tablet deals for 2022.

Best headphone deal

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), £99

We like: Comfortable

Comfortable We don’t like: Quite a bit of sound leaks to your surroundings

With the launch of the third-generation Apple AirPods in October last year, the price of this second-generation model (which launched in 2019) has fallen, making it an optimal time to buy. They are currently the cheapest we've seen them at just £99.

Find out whether they’re still a good choice in our Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) review or buy them for £99 from Amazon and Currys .

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews. Looking for more deals? See our best headphones deals for 2022.

Best laptop deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 15-inch, £499

We like: Quick performance

Quick performance We don’t like: The cramped keyboard

Because of its large screen size, this could be a good one to consider if you need a machine you can take on-the-go, but primarily use at home. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of Ram, 256GB of storage and supports WiFi 6, which can offer brilliant speeds if you have a router that supports it. It's currently on sale for £499, which is a £50 saving on its typical price.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Book 15 inch review to see how it fared in our test lab or buy it now for £499 at Laptops Direct with a three-year guarantee.

Our laptop reviews uncover the best laptops for every budget. Alternatively, see our guide on the best laptop deals for 2022 for bargains on budget laptops, Ultrabooks and MacBooks.

Best washing machine deal

Samsung WW80TA046AE/EU, £410

We like: Easy to use

Easy to use We don't like: Slow programs

This washing machine has an 8kg-capacity drum. Among the 14 programs around the dial are a 15-minute quick wash, a drum-clean option to keep the drum fresh, an energy-saving eco program, and a steam setting that can help to kill off bacteria – useful for those with allergies.

It’s currently available for £410 which is £70 off its regular price.

Read the full Samsung WW80TA046AE/EU review to find out if it's worth snapping up or buy it now from John Lewis or Argos for £410.

Find out which are the top-rated models in our washing machines reviews. For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RQ560N4WC1 American-style fridge freezer, £600

We like: Frost-free and full of useful features

Frost-free and full of useful features We don’t like: Some parts are tricky to clean

This sleek American-style fridge freezer has a cool stainless steel finish that could help it take centre-stage in your kitchen.

It's packed full of useful features such as holiday mode, child lock and door alarms, as well as super-cool and fast-freeze settings.

Most retailers stock this fridge freezer at £649, but you can save £50 on that price at the moment if you by it from Argos.

Read our full Hisense RQ560N4WC1 review to see if it's really worth taking advantage of this deal or buy it now for £600 from Argos .

Find all the best models in our fridge freezer reviews. For more price reductions, see the best fridge freezer deals for 2022.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Animal, £229

We like: Dust ejector helps with bin-emptying

Dust ejector helps with bin-emptying We don't like: Short battery life on the most powerful setting

This model is part of the Dyson V8 cordless range and designed for homes with pets. It has less battery and dust capacity than the newer V10 and V11 models, but that may be all you need. It usually costs around £299, but you can currently get it for £229.

Read our Dyson V8 Animal review to find out if it's the right model for you or buy it now for £229 at John Lewis , Argos or directly from Dyson .

Find a vacuum that doesn’t suck with our vacuum cleaner reviews. For more vacuum deals, go to the best Shark vacuum deals and the best Dyson vacuum deals.

Best mattress deal

Otty Aura hybrid mattress, £315

We like: 100-night sleep trial, washable cover

100-night sleep trial, washable cover We don't like: It has no handles so it's difficult to move

Otty says the Aura is its most affordable hybrid mattress and for June the price has dropped down even further this month to £315. This represents a 55% saving (£385 off the stated full price of £699.99) and is a good deal. Now's a great time to buy this mattress.

Inside the Otty Aura, there's a 16.5cm pocket spring core, surrounded by two layers of foam with extra memory foam layers on top that helps to contour to your body shape. In our tests, we classified this as five for firmness on a scale where one is very firm and 10 is very soft.

Read our full Otty Aura review to see if this hybrid mattress is the perfect mattress for you or buy it for £315 directly from Otty .

Find all the best models in our mattress reviews. For more price reductions, see the best mattress deals for 2022.

June sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this June, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.