Best deals in the November sales revealed by Which?

With Black Friday just around the corner, there are plenty of discounts to be had – and we're more than happy to do the legwork.

This month we've found deals on everything from TVs to mattresses, with savings of up to £200 in some instances.

We track prices throughout the year, so we can see when a deal really is a deal, or when the retailer is simply pulling a fast one and not offering you a genuine saving.

Every product you see here has been through our test labs, which reflect how you'll use them at home, so if we recommend it, you can be sure you're getting a good product.

Each of the items we've picked scored well in our tests, but you should check the reviews to make sure they are the right model for you.

Find out what to expect from the Best Black Friday deals 2022 or go to our Black Friday insider's guide for shopping tips.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 6 (original price £599)

We like: Terrific screen quality

Google's flagship phone from 2021 is cheaper than the flagships from Samsung and Apple, and you can get it for even less now the Google Pixel 7 has been released. The Pixel 6 boasts a modern Google Tensor processor, a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, and a pretty big battery. It also comes with multiple camera features.

Check contract deals, or read our Google Pixel 6 review to see if it impressed in our tests.

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best 2022 mobile phone deals.

Best second-hand mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy A72 (original price £419)

We like: 6.7-inch display

We've noticed that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is popping up in second-hand retailers from around £195 to £235 for an unlocked device, depending on the phone's condition. This mid-range device is equipped with a big 6.7-inch screen and four rear cameras for versatile shots; it doesn't have 5G, though.

The original price was £419, but the cheapest deal we've found for one in a 'good', or grade B, condition is £260 from CEX – it comes in black, with a two-year warranty.

Find out the full story of this phone in our Samsung Galaxy A72 review.

Check our mobile phone reviews for popular handsets now only available second-hand, and read our guide on how to buy a second-hand or refurbished phone.

Best TV deal

LG 50NANO816PA (original price around £750)

We like: Great remote

This 50-inch 4K set has both Freeview and Freesat receivers to watch TV channels through an aerial or satellite dish.

But how good are the picture and sound and how easy is it to use? Check our LG50 NANO816PA review.

See our TV reviews to find out which models have performed the best in our tough lab tests. If you’re looking for a bargain, our product experts have even more TV deals for 2022 for you.

Best tablet deal

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 (original price £699)

We like: Quick and responsive software

At 13 inches, this is one of the biggest tablets on offer, so it's primarily aimed at anyone wanting to watch videos. The kickstand allows you to sit it safely on a table for good viewing.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 review to see how this model fared in our lab tests.

Check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend. For more offers on Android and iOS tablets, see the best tablet deals for 2022.

Best headphones deal

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen, original price £200)

We like: Easy to use, water-resistant, offers wireless charging

Now the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are out (currently retailing at a hefty £249), it's time to grab substantial savings on the first-gen AirPods Pro. This month offers a decent saving on the typical £200 retail price.

Find out whether they’re the best option for you in our Apple AirPods Pro (2019) review.

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews. Looking for more deals? See our best headphones deals for 2022.

Best laptop deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (original price £599)

We like: Large screen

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is built around a six-core Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB Ram and 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD), of which 175GB is free for personal use. If you need more storage, there’s a spare empty bay for a secondary SSD.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 2 review to see whether it's what you need.

Our laptop reviews uncover the best laptops for every budget. Alternatively, see our guide on the best laptop deals for 2022 for bargains on budget laptops, Ultrabooks and MacBooks.

Best washing machine deal

Samsung WW80TA046TH/EU (original price £499)

We like: It's easy to use

This machine uses Samsung’s ecobubble technology, which combines detergent, air and water to create a bubbly froth that’s used in programs such as the bubble soak prewash. Among the 14 programs on the dial is a 15-minute quick wash, a drum-clean option to keep the drum fresh, and a steam setting that can help to kill bacteria.

Read the full Samsung WW80TA046TH/EU review to find out how it compares with the others we've tested.

Find out which are the top-rated models in our washing machines reviews. For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best fridge freezer deal

LG GBD62PZYFN (original price around £950)

We like: Excellent temperature stability

This tall, frost-free model has separate thermostats for the fridge and the freezer, and a digital control panel inside the fridge. It has quick-chill, fast-freeze and an eco setting to save power. There’s also a bottle shelf and a full-width crisper drawer, giving you enough space to store around 11 carrier bags of food in the fridge, with room for another four in the freezer.

Read our full LG GBD62PZYFN review to see if it's the right model for you.

Find all the best models in our fridge freezer reviews. For more price reductions, see the best fridge freezer deals for 2022.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Animal (original price £299)

We like: Easy to use

This cordless model is designed for homes with pets. However, like most cordless cleaners it has a small dust capacity (0.6 litres), which means you’ll need to use that dust-ejecting button pretty frequently. The V8 Animal comes with a motorised turbo combi floorhead, a mini turbo brush, and a crevice and upholstery tool.

Read our Dyson V8 Animal review to see how it performed in our tests.

Buy it now for £249 from Sonic Direct .

Find a vacuum that doesn’t suck with our vacuum cleaner reviews. For more vacuum deals, go to the best Shark vacuum deals and the best Dyson vacuum deals.

November sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this November, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all of them are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine, negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

These entitle you to a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice and tips.

