Best deals in the October sales revealed by Which?

Black Friday and January sales are where you'll see the most offers on products during the year, but there are always discounts to be had – and we're more than happy to do the legwork.

This month we've found deals on everything from TVs to mattresses, with savings of over £250 in some cases.

We track prices throughout the year, so we can see when a deal is really worth it, or whether the retailer is simply pulling a fast one and not offering you a genuine saving.

Every product you see here has been through our test labs, which reflect how you'll use it at home. So you can be sure you're getting a good product if we recommend it.

Each of the products we've picked out scored well in our tests, but you should check the reviews to make sure they're the right model for you.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice and tips

Best mobile phone deal

OnePlus 9, £429

We like: Good all-rounder with quick charging

Good all-rounder with quick charging We don’t like: Front camera could be better

OnePlus is still a brand to keep an eye on, especially if you're looking to break from Samsung and Apple's dominance. Its flagship range regularly competes with the best, and last year's OnePlus 9 is now on offer from OnePlus itself at a healthy discount. There's plenty to get excited about on the spec sheet, including three rear cameras and the ability to record in 8K. It's currently available for more than 30% less than the launch price.

Visit OnePlus to buy, or you can find out what impressed us the most in our OnePlus 9 review.

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals

Best TV deal

Samsung QE50Q80AATXXU, £649

We like: Easy to use on-screen menus

Easy to use on-screen menus We don't like: Remote can take some getting used to

This 50-inch 4K set has both Freeview and Freesat receivers to watch TV channels through an aerial or satellite dish.

Typically priced close to £800, it can currently be had for £649.

But how good are the picture and sound and how easy is it to use?

Check our Samsung QE50Q80AATXXU review or buy it now for £649 from Hughes .

See our TV reviews to find out which models have performed the best in our tough lab tests. If you’re looking for a bargain, our product experts have even more TV deals for 2022 to view



Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, £269

We like: Runs quickly and has a micro-SD card slot to increase storage

Runs quickly and has a micro-SD card slot to increase storage We don’t like: Other tablets look sharper

The S6 Lite is one of the cheaper 10-inch tablets from Samsung and it's currently 10% cheaper than usual, according to John Lewis.

64GB isn't that big for a tablet hard drive, many start at 128GB, but there is a micro-SD card slot. This means you can add plenty more storage if you need to.

You can read our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, or head to John Lewis to buy it for £269 with a three-year guarantee.

Check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend. For more offers on Android and iOS tablets, see the best tablet deals for 2022

Best headphone deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, £79

We like: Comfortable, well-made

Comfortable, well-made We don’t like: App only available for Android devices

Samsung's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 are wireless, in-ear headphones with active noise cancelling. They're designed for use with Android devices.

The earpieces are waterproof and come with a small charging case, so you can charge the battery when you're not using them.

The white versions are currently available for half price. But is there something to watch out for?

Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review or buy them for £79 in white from Laptops Direct or Appliances Direct .

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews. Looking for more deals? See our best headphones deals for 2022



Best laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, £519

We like: Very lightweight

Very lightweight We don’t like: Lacks ports

This is Microsoft’s latest Go laptop. It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen (1,536 x 1,024 pixels) and it weighs just 1.1kg, making it incredibly lightweight and easily portable.

This £519 deal sees a saving of £140 off the normal price.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review to see whether it's what you need or buy it now from Very for £519.

Our laptop reviews uncover the best laptops for every budget. Alternatively, see our guide on the best laptop deals for 2022 for bargains on budget laptops, Ultrabooks and MacBooks



Best washing machine deal

Bosch WAJ28008GB, £346

We like: Shorter wash programs than average

Shorter wash programs than average We don't like: Could be more energy efficient

This freestanding washing machine with a 7kg cotton and 4kg mixed-load capacity, has all the regular cotton, synthetic, delicate, wool, silk and dark washes. A digital display shows the time remaining of your selected program and a 24-hour delay end that could come in handy if you want to set the machine to wash your clothes later.

It’s available now for £346, a £54 reduction on its typical price of £400.

Read our full Bosch WAJ28008GB review to find out if it’s the right model for you or buy it now for £326 at Very .

Find out which are the top-rated models in our washing machines reviews. For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022



Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RQ560N4WCF American-style fridge freezer, £749

We like: Accurate thermostat

Accurate thermostat We don't like: Energy efficiency isn’t bad – but could be better

This sleek, American-style fridge freezer has a cool stainless-steel finish that could help it take centre stage in your kitchen.

It's packed full of useful features such as holiday mode and door alarms, as well as super-cool and fast-freeze settings.

Some retailers stock this fridge freezer at around £880, but you can currently get it for £749.

Read our full Hisense RQ560N4WCF review to see if it's really worth taking advantage of this deal or buy it now for £749 from Very .

Find all the best models in our fridge freezer reviews. For more price reductions, see the best fridge freezer deals for 2022



Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and TruePet IZ201UKT, £239

We like: Easy to use

Easy to use We don't like: Not great on low power settings

This cordless upright vacuum cleaner has Shark's Anti Hair Wrap floor head and can be used both on floors and as a handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. It comes with plenty of accessories: a dusting brush, upholstery brush and a crevice nozzle, plus an anti-allergen dusting brush and a mini turbo tool – useful for pet hair on areas such as stairs and upholstery.

Recently this has been selling for around £279, but it's currently available for £239.

Read our Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and TruePet IZ201UKT review to get the full verdict, or buy it now for £239 from Argos .

Find a vacuum that doesn’t suck with our vacuum cleaner reviews. For more vacuum deals, go to the best Shark vacuum deals and the best Dyson vacuum deals



Best mattress deal

MattressOnline Airsprung 1200 pocket memory mattress, £347

Type: Memory foam and springs

Memory foam and springs We like: Not too warm to lie on, delivered rolled up, as firm as claimed (medium)

Not too warm to lie on, delivered rolled up, as firm as claimed (medium) We don't like: It's heavy and there are no hand grips to help move it, cover isn't washable, no trial nights offer

This hybrid mattress, sold exclusively by mattressonline.co.uk is currently on offer for just £347 (reduced from £578) which makes a good deal if you're after a new mattress but don't want to pay top prices.

This mattress should suit most people as it combines a pocket-sprung core with several foam layers on top. Despite the layers of foam, it's not too warm to sleep on and it's not too difficult to turn over on. However, there's no trial nights offer available.

Find out if this mattress is the one for you by reading our full MattressOnline Airsprung 1200 pocket memory review, or buy it now from MattressOnline.co.uk .

To see the other low-cost options we've found, take a look at our best mattress deals

October sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this October, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping at some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal the retailers that score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Hold out for Black Friday

If you can hold out a little longer to make your purchase, you might find it on offer on Black Friday.

This doesn't always guarantee that you'll get it at the best price though, so it's best to do your research beforehand so you'll know a good deal when you see one.

See our Black Friday insider's guide for more Black Friday shopping advice.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunne r to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page