Currys Black Friday sale 2022: what to expect

This November, shoppers will flock to the Black Friday sales, looking for bargains on home appliances, tech and more. Here, we reveal our predictions for the 2022 Currys Black Friday sale.

Black Friday is a brilliant opportunity to grab yourself a bargain, but with so many 'deals' to chose from it can be difficult to know which ones are actually any good.

Through our comprehensive reviews we will help you to find the right product for your needs and our deals tips will get the very best value for your money at the Currys Black Friday sale.

To find more expert advice to help you shop smart, check in with our Black Friday Insider's Guide.

Why should I shop the Currys Black Friday sale with Which?

In 2022's tough financial climate, it's more important than ever to get great value for money when you do decide to spend.

There are usually thousands of 'deals' around on Black Friday that look tempting, but unfortunately, not all cut-price products are as good as they seem.

That's where Which? can help. Our Currys Black Friday deals page will only list items that have stood up to rigorous testing in our labs. We won’t promote deals on products that we know are not up to scratch.

To find the right product for you, we recommend drafting your own shortlist of high-scoring products using our expert reviews before Black Friday arrives.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with deals as soon as they start, so keep checking back.

Choose well, buy better and save money using our expert tips:

When will the Currys Black Friday 2022 sale start?

This year, Black Friday kicks off on Friday 25 November and Cyber Monday is just a few days later on 28 November.

Currys normally gets into the spirit of Black Friday early with a number of deals available leading up to the big day and following on from Cyber Monday.

Based on when it started its Black Friday sale last year, we expect Currys to drop prices up to three weeks before the day, on or around 4 November.

What will be on offer in the Currys Black Friday 2022 sale?

In previous years Currys has launched Black Friday deals across its entire range, including:

Last year, we saw some good deals on televisions, laptops and washing machines, including the following:

A 55-inch Panasonic TX-55JZ1500B television for £1,599 with brilliant 4K HDR footage.

for £1,599 with brilliant 4K HDR footage. An Acer Spin 3 SP313-51N for £699, a high performing model operating as a laptop and a tablet.

for £699, a high performing model operating as a laptop and a tablet. A Bosch WAJ28008GB washing machine reduced to £369.99 with great all round cleaning.

Does Currys offer any guarantees?

All products brought at Currys come with a standard 12 months manufacturer's warranty from the date the item was purchased, but some manufacturers offer longer.

For a fee, Currys also provides a service called, 'Care & Repair' which offers breakdown support if needed.

Under 'Care & Repair' if the product is found to be irreparable Currys will provide vouchers so customer can get a replacement.

Go to Currys' help and support for more information and tech advice.

How much is delivery from Currys?

Small items, which Curry's advises is pretty much everything bar major kitchen/laundry appliances and TVs over 43-inches, are delivered for free in three to five days for orders over £40 and costs £4 if under.

Small items can be delivered the next day for £5. Deliveries can also be made in weekly time slots between 12pm and 5pm for £10.

can be delivered the next day for £5. Deliveries can also be made in weekly time slots between 12pm and 5pm for £10. Large appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, tumble dryers, fridges, freezers, ovens and TVs over 43-inches will be received in two working days.

There is an all-day delivery option for deliveries from 7am to 8pm for £20, or you can choose a time slot for £35.

For a next-day delivery on weekdays and Sunday an all-day delivery from 7am to 8pm is £30 and a time slot is available for £45.

See all of Currys' delivery options on small or large items.

Returning sales purchases to Currys

If you purchased your item online, you can return your items within 14 days even if you have opened it for inspection. It must be returned as new and in its original packaging. Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, you have 14 days from delivery to notify Currys you'd like to make a return, and a further 14 days to send the items back.

If you purchased in store, you can return your item within 21 days in its unopened and sealed packaging along with proof of purchase (excludes connected mobile phones).

If you visit the Currys Returns, Refunds & Exchanges page there's a tool to help establish your particular issue and how it can be resolved.

You can also use Currys webchat to chat directly with a representative from the company.

Find out more about Currys' returns policy .