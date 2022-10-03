Amazon Black Friday sale 2022: what to expect

This November, shoppers will be hitting the high street and heading online to buy discounted home appliances and tech products during Black Friday. On this page, we've rounded up our predictions ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year.

When the Black Friday deals start rolling in, our experts will be sifting through thousands of discounts to pick out impressive products worthy of your attention. We'll reveal whether Amazon's prices are the lowest they've ever been, also linking through to our expert reviews so you can see whether you're looking at a Which? Best Buy.

For now, though, keep scrolling as we take a look at key dates and round up which products we expect to see on offer.

For more expert advice to help you shop savvy, check in with our Black Friday Insider's Guide.

Why should I shop the Amazon Black Friday sale with Which?

This year has been a tricky one for consumers. With the cost of living crisis impacting households across the country, it's more important than ever that you get great value for money when you invest in a new product.

Our expert pricing research proves that some Black Friday deals are better left alone – we've seen discounts on flawed Don't Buy products that are bested by similarly-priced alternatives.

To help you make sense of the sales, our Amazon Black Friday deals page will only cover products that have breezed through our rigorous lab tests. We won’t promote deals on bad products.

Before Amazon's Black Friday event begins, use our expert reviews to build a shortlist of high-scoring products to keep an eye on. Then, once Black Friday is here, our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals will help you spot the real bargains.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with deals as soon as they start, so keep checking back.

When will the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Last year, despite Black Friday officially landing on November 26, Amazon began rolling out its early deals on 8 November. It wasn't alone, either, as other retailers including Argos and John Lewis also started early.

If you can't wait for the deals to start, it's worth knowing that the retailer has announced a second Amazon Prime day on 11 and 12 October.

See John Lewis Black Friday sale, Currys Black Friday sale and Argos Black Friday sale to find out when we think their sales will start.

What will be on offer in the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale?

Based on what we've seen in previous years, we expect Amazon to offer some decent discounts across pretty much all of its departments. That includes:

Last year, we saw some attention-grabbing deals on plenty of home products and electronics, including the following:

We can guarantee that Amazon will discount its own lineup of tech products. That means we'll see savings on Amazon Echo speakers, Blink cameras , Kindle ebook readers, Ring video doorbells and Fire Tablet models.

Last year, for example, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was available for around £40, equal to a saving of 56%. It offers 32GB of storage and an improved processor over its predecessor. We also saw the Ring Video Doorbell Wired drop to £34.

Looking for deals now? See our monthly deals pages:

Does Amazon offer any guarantees?

Depending on how you shop through Amazon during the Black Friday sale, you'll be covered by one of the retailer's guarantee schemes.

Amazon A-to-z Guarantee

This offers protection if you purchase an item sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers the delivery and condition of your items, plus any problems with returns.

Amazon says you're within your rights to request a refund if you haven't received your package and three days have passed since the latest estimated delivery date. You can also claim your money back if the item is damaged, defective, or not as described.

See also: Amazon A-to-z Guarantee help page

Amazon Renewed Guarantee

If you're purchasing a refurbished, pre-owned or open-box product, you're covered by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The retailer says this gives you 'the same standard return policy as on most purchases on Amazon.'

You can claim a replacement or refund if the product is faulty or 'does not work as expected' for a period of one year from delivery.

See also: Amazon Renewed Guarantee help page

How much is delivery from Amazon?

Delivery costs charged by third-party sellers will vary. For orders fulfilled by amazon, these are your options:

Free Standard Delivery is available for 'all orders of £20 or more of eligible items across any product category'

is available for 'all orders of £20 or more of eligible items across any product category' Premium Delivery is £4.99 and occurs one business day after dispatch, including Saturdays

is £4.99 and occurs one business day after dispatch, including Saturdays Same-day delivery is an option for some products and costs £5.99. If you're an Amazon Prime member, it's free.

See also: Amazon deliveries in the UK

Returning sales purchases to Amazon

If you buy a product from Amazon during the Black Friday sale and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

According to the Consumer Rights Act, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If the product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is at fault.

But even if your purchase isn't damaged or faulty, you can still return it under Amazon's voluntary returns policy. A message on the retailer's website says: 'You can return most products from the Amazon sites to Amazon within 30 days of receipt of the products.'

To do so, you'll need to access Amazon's Online Return Center .

If you're dealing with a faulty product, check in with our expert guide on how to get a refund, repair or replacement.

Buying from Amazon: things to look out for

Are you buying directly from the manufacturer?

Check whether you're buying directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller, as this will potentially affect delivery times and fees.

In the example below, we've screenshotted an Amazon product page for a Google smartphone. Although the phone is made by Google, this specific item is sold by a third-party seller (circled in red). Amazon will fulfil the order, though, which means it handles customer service and returns.

When researching one of Amazon's third-party sellers, click the brand name to see an overview of customer ratings over the past 12 months.

Customer reviews

You'll find customer reviews on the product page, and it's a good place to look for answers to any specific queries you have about a product.

Our expert research into fake reviews has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted, however, so exercise caution.

Fakers use five-star reviews to bolster the overall score of their products, so a good way to avoid being misled is to ignore these entirely. If a product has an unusually high number of reviews relative to others in that category, especially if these reviews are overwhelmingly positive, you'd be right to exercise caution.

How to recycle your tech

If you're looking to replace some aging technology by shopping the Black Friday sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

There are plenty of ways you can offload your unwanted electronics. One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items - in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre, or hand over your items to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, consult our guide on how to recycle electrical items.