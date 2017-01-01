Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Alzheimer’s Society

A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.

Telephone: 020 7423 3500

Helpline: 0300 222 11 22

Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk

Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/

In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia

Website: www.alzscot.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS help and support for carers.

Telephone: 0300 123 1053

Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Contented Dementia Trust

A charity that helps those who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia and their carers. Courses and advice is available for families and friends to help learn how to develop individual care for their person.

Email: info@contenteddementiatrust.org

Website: www.contenteddementiatrust.org

Dementia UK

Charity offering help and support to people affected by dementia. Dementia UK provides Admiral Nurses, mental health professionals that specialise in dementia care.

Admiral Nursing DIRECT helpline: 0845 257 9406

Website: www.dementiauk.org

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their free advice service and range of guides and publications.

Website: www.independentage.org

NHS Choices

Advice and information about all causes of memory loss, including dementia.

Website: www.nhs.uk

Sporting Memories

A charity that uses memories of sport to help tackle dementia, depression and loneliness.

Website: www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com

Page last reviewed: January 2016

Next review due: May 2018