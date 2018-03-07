Lidl to sell cheap air fryer, bread maker and food mixer in spring kitchen-deal bonanza

If you’re looking to get your cooking fix on the cheap this spring, Lidl and Aldi have got you covered. Both retailers are launching offers on popular kitchen gadgets, available in stores from Thursday 8 March 2018.

Lidl is selling a range of countertop appliances under its Silvercrest kitchen brand, including an £80 Silvercrest air fryer, a £50 bread maker and a £90 stand mixer. Aldi is getting in on the kitchen fever, too, with a stylish-looking £60 Ambiano food processor.

We’ve cast an expert eye over the deals available to help you decide whether they are worth making a dash to the supermarket for.

Lidl Air Fryer: hot competition for the big brands?

Lidl’s budget air fryer looks very similar to models from popular health-fryer brand Tefal Actifry. Low-fat fryers such as this use a tiny amount of oil and forced hot air to cook less fat-laden versions of your favourite fried treats, such as chips and fried chicken.

This Lidl version uses a base hotplate and top-mounted halogen lamp to heat food, along with a rotating paddle to keep food moving as it cooks. This differs from more conventional air fryers, such as the Actifry, which blow hot air at food to cook it – though the Breville Halo health fryer also uses a halogen lamp.

The Lidl Air Fryer has five preset cooking modes, and three user-adjustable options, including temperature. It’s claimed cooking capacity of 2.5 litres is pretty generous, too.

At £80, it’s not the cheapest air fryer we’ve seen, but it is much cheaper than the big brands, and you get a decent capacity to boot. We’ll have a review of this fryer up on Thursday, so check back to get our first look verdict before you buy.

Lidl Bread Maker: tasty bread for not much dough?

At £50, the Silvercrest Bread Maker could be a real bargain. It’s much cheaper than models from bread maker giant Panasonic, which start from around £100.

It even comes with a few interesting features, including 15 presets for everything from white bread to jam, and it can make gluten-free loaves, too. There’s a memory function, allowing you to store eight custom recipes, and a 15-hour delay timer for when you want a fresh loaf first thing in the morning.

If you’re just getting started with bread making, it could be worth a punt. But check our bread maker reviews first as we’ve found some good options from £55.

Lidl Stand Mixer: easy baking on a budget?

This Silvercrest stand mixer comes in at £90, making it much cheaper than big name rivals from Kenwood or KitchenAid.

It comes with the standard mixing, whipping and kneading attachments, though these are Teflon-coated for easy cleaning, which is a nice extra at this price. You also get a larger-than-average 6.3 litre steel mixing bowl, splashguard, and blender accessory for making smoothies and soups. It’s not often you’ll get the blender accessory thrown in when you pay less than £100, so if you’re keen on smoothies too this could be a bonus.

In our experience, cheaper mixers can sometimes come up trumps and do a decent job of the basics. However some make a bit of a racket, or struggle with heavier mixes. If you’re keen to get baking, this is a well-priced deal, so could be worth a try. For the best results, check our Best Buy stand mixers page to see which models we recommend.

Aldi Ambiano Premium Food Processor: slicing with style?

This smart-looking Aldi food processor is available in grey or cream with a steel trim. It comes with all the main accessories you’d expect, including a chopping blade, slicing and grating attachments, and a dough blade, emulsifier and whisk. The 1.2 litre bowl is a decent size compared to similarly priced rivals, though some others do include a jug blender accessory for speedy smoothie-making.

Overall, it’s a decent price for a stylish-looking processor with the standard accessories. However, before you splash out, it’s worth checking our food processor reviews to see tried-and-tested alternatives – we’ve found some excellent options for a similar price.

