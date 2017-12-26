How to fit an artificial grass lawn

How do I fit an artificial grass lawn?

The preparation is very similar to laying grass turf. You’ll need to remove any existing turf, then create a firm, level surface topped with a layer of coarse sand.

Some manufacturers also recommend laying a weed-proof membrane, depending on how densely woven the artificial grass is. If you've had problems with tough weeds, such as brambles or ground elder, we would recommend you use a weed-proof membrane.

For larger areas, rolls are joined using special tape and adhesive. The material is cut with a heavy-duty craft knife and butted against a hard edge, tacked to wooden edging boards, or buried to keep it in place. With some types, dry sand is brushed into the pile.

You can also lay some types of artificial grass onto a hard, even surface, such as concrete, by simply gluing it.

Does artificial grass need any maintenance?

You certainly don’t need to cut, weed, feed, edge or scarify a fake lawn, but you will need to blow or rake off autumn leaves, and hose off dirt or animal droppings.

Otherwise, an occasional quick brush to raise the pile should keep it looking good. Artificial turf laid with sand brushed into the pile will need an annual top-up, and we found the sand acted as a seedbed for weeds, which need to be removed, either by hand or using a weedkiller. Artificial lawns in shade may attract moss, but this can be controlled with a mosskiller.