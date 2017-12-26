How we test wormeries

Discover the lengths we go to find the best wormeries for making compost for your garden by recycling kitchen waste.

A decent wormery will produce rich compost from kitchen waste, saving it from going into landfill.

Wormeries are ideal if you produce only small quantities of waste at a time. The worms munch through the waste and produce wonderful compost that you can use to improve your soil by digging in or using as a mulch.

How Which? tests wormeries

We set up eight wormeries in June and noted how easy they were to get up and running and look after. We monitored each wormery closely, keeping a diary of the types and quantities of waste added.

As the worms are killed when frozen, we moved them to a frost-free barn for the winter.

The following May, almost a year later, we extracted as much worm-free compost as we could from each wormery, recording how easy this was to do as well, as how much we got.