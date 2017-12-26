Secateurs are an essential tool for your garden, all year round. They need to be robust and versatile, as they'll be used throughout the year for a wide range of tasks, such as pruning and dead-heading.

Time for a new pair of secateurs?

Most of us have a favourite pair of secateurs, but an extra pair is always handy, as it’s easy to misplace them. We think the best secateurs are comfortable to hold and cut cleanly and easily through all types of stem.

We’ve tried out different types of secateurs, both in our lab and in a garden, to see which ones are a pleasure to use and which will leave you with aching hands.

Our ergonomist assesses each pair of secateurs so you can be sure our Best Buy secateurs will be comfortable to use.

We measure how much force you'll need to make a cut through hard wood and soft stems.

We reveal the secateurs that will leave ragged cuts on your plants or leave you with aching hands.

The Best Buy secateurs aren't always the most expensive.