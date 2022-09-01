Best deals in the September sales revealed by Which?

Black Friday and January sales are when you'll see the most discounts, but there are deals to be had at any time of year and we're more than happy to do the legwork for you.

This month we've found offers on everything from TVs to mattresses, with savings of close to £200 in some cases.

We track prices throughout the year, so we can see when a deal is really worth it, or whether the retailer is simply pulling a fast one and not offering you a genuine saving.

Every product you see here has been through our test labs which reflect how you'll use them at home, so you can be sure you're getting a good product if we recommend it.

Each of the products we've picked out scored well in our tests, but check out our full test reviews to make sure whatever you're after it's the right model for you.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice and tips.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro, £628

We like: Powerful and versatile cameras, high-resolution display

We don’t like: Fingerprint recognition can be a bit slow

Google’s Pixel range has done a good job at undercutting comparable rivals on price, while delivering enviable features and specifications. The Pixel 6 Pro with its bright AMOLED display, powerful processor and versatile cameras is a serious contender. Even better, it's currently available for over £200 less than the price it sold for at launch, less than a year ago.

Find out what impressed us the most in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Alternatively, buy it now for £628 at Amazon in black, or check out contract deals on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best TV deal

LG OLED48A16LA, £699

We like: Great remote

We didn't like: Some confusing on-screen menus

This 48-inch 4K set was LG’s cheapest-ever OLED TVs at launch and it's ever cheaper now. Originally priced at over £900 it can currently be had for £699.

It supports HDR10 and HLG HDR formats but how good are the picture and sound and how easy is it to use?

Read our full LG OLED48A16LA review to see if it's right for you.

Buy it now for £699 at Very .

Looking for more great TVs on offer? See our round-up of the Best TV deals in the sales.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Pro (2021) £954

We like: Responsive touch screen

We didn't like: No headphone jack

This is the 2021 version of the iPad Pro and it has a 12.9-inch screen – the biggest screen you can get. It's powered by a mighty M1 processor and there’s 8GB of Ram backing it up. The model we tested has 128GB of storage, but you can buy versions with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at higher prices.

The cheapest we found for the 128GB version was £954 – this is around £120 less than its typical price.

Read our Apple iPad Pro (2021) review to see if it's what you need

Or buy it now from Amazon or Currys .

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best fridge freezer deal

Samsung RB34T602ESA freestanding fridge freezer, £479

We like: Frost-free, quick-chill, fast-freeze, it's nice and quiet

We don't like: Some parts are fiddly to clean.

Samsung says this model uses the brand’s SpaceMax technology, so its walls can be thinner without compromising the effectiveness of the insulation. This should mean there’s more room inside for your food. We've seen this model selling for as much as £729, so this offer from Currys is a pretty good deal and it's cheaper than average for the freestanding models we've tested.

Read our full Samsung RB34T602ESA fridge freezer review to find out if it will push up your electricity bills.

Or buy it now for £479 from Currys .

If this fridge freezer isn't right for you see our other options in best fridge freezer sales.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Animal, £229

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Short battery life on some settings

The V8 Animal is a cordless vacuum cleaner designed for homes with pets. It comes with a decent selection of extra tools and accessories, including the motorised turbo combi floorhead, a mini turbo brush, and a crevice and upholstery tool.

It usually costs £299, but you can currently get it for £229.

Read our Dyson V8 Animal review to see how it performed in our tests.

Or buy it now at Currys for £229.

Can't see a Shark deal you like? Look at the latest Dyson deals instead.

Best laptop deal

Samsung Galaxy book 2, £499

We like: Large screen

We don’t like: Build quality could be better

This Samsung has an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage.

Because of its large screen size, this could be a good one to consider if you need a PC you primarily use at home. But you can take it out, too, when you need to, as it's pretty slim and weighs 1.54kg.

Typically selling for around £599, it's currently on offer for £499.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 2 review to see how it fared in our test lab.

Or buy it now for £499 at John Lewis .

Whatever your budget, you should find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best headphones deal

Huawei Freebuds 4i, £49

We like: Comfortable

We don’t like: App only available for Android devices

These truly wireless earbud headphones are intended for Android device users tempted by the Apple AirPods-style design - and the price difference is remarkable compared to Apple's pair – especially as these offer active noise-cancelling, too. They will work on Apple devices too though, with limitations.

For 60 minutes charging time, you'll get ten hours of claimed battery life. But is there something to watch out for? Find out in our expert Huawei Freebuds 4i review.

Or buy them now for £49 from AO or Boots .

Just looking for a decent set of headphones that won't break the bank? Check out our best Apple AirPods and headphone deals.

Best washing machine deal

Haier HW80-B14636N, £399

We like: It's easy to use

We don't like: Noisy

This freestanding washing machine has 16 programs, including steam options for dust mites and special cycles for baby clothes, duvets, underwear and jeans. It has an 8kg capacity for cottons and 4kg for synthetics.

Read the full Haier HW80-B14636N review to find out how it compares to the others we've tested.

Or buy it from Currys for £399.

For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best mattress deal

Otty Aura double mattress, £375

We like: Arrives rolled up making it easier to get to the room of your choice, feels cold to lie on

We don't like: Confusing cover washing instructions

We've spotted the cheaper than average Otty Aura hybrid double mattress on offer for just £375 which, despite the fact it's been on offer with 50% before, is still a good deal for a hybrid mattress.

This hybrid mattress combines memory foam and foam layers with a large 16.5cm pocket-sprung core which is probably why, despite the foam later, it still feels cool to lie on. It's sold as a medium firmness mattress and our independent testing agrees, ranking it as 5 on a scale from 1 (very firm) to 10 (very soft). It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial.

Will this bargain mattress last? Read our full review of the Otty Aura double mattress to find out.

Buy it for £375 from Otty

To see what other low-cost options we've found, take a look at our best mattress deals.

September sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this September, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunne r to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.