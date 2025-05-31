Best deals in the June sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for June.

This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryers | Broadband | Fridge freezers | Kindles & Kobos | Lawn mowers | Laptops | Mattresses | Mobile phones | Tablets | Vacuum cleaners | Washing machines | Barbecues | Air conditioners

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

*Average price in the past six months: £622 Cheapest price in the past six months: £449

6.7-inch screen

Three rear cameras with 8K video recording

Seven years of support from launch

We like Big screen with high resolution

We don't like No wireless charging

This is the cheapest phone in Samsung's flagship phone range for 2024. It is less than one year old but is already seeing superb deals at some retailers. It has encouraging specs including a 10-core Exynos 2400e processor with 8GB of Ram, and three rear cameras including a telephoto lens to improve the clarity of close-up pictures. It's also the cheapest phone that comes with Galaxy AI - a suite of tools that use AI to improve processes. Also, you can edit people out of photographs and AI will fill in the gap and remaster shots.

Compare prices below. Compare contract deals on the S24 FE or read our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expert review.

More Which tested mobile phone deals:

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best Kindle and Kobo deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature (2024)

*Average price in the past six months: £260. Cheapest price in the past six months: £219

7-inch screen

e-paper colour display (300 ppi black and white, 150 ppi colour)

32GB storage (25.2GB usable space)

We like: Useful settings

We don’t like: Contrast could be stronger

In addition to enjoying books and magazines in colour, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature also allows you to highlight your favourite sections in yellow, orange, blue and pink.

It has generous storage, which Kindle says equates to storing 1,000 books, and it has wireless charging, so there's no need to bother with cables.

How does it compare to other e-readers with colour, and is it worth buying? Read our Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature (2024) review.

More Which? tested Kobo and Kindle deals:

To browse other offers on e-readers, see our best Kobo and Kindle deals.

Best laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 13.3-inch

*Average price in the past six months: £802. Cheapest price in the past six months: £549

Intel Core i5-1340P processor

8GB Ram

256GB SSD

We like: Reasonably powerful

We don't like: Keyboard could be better

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung has a 13.3-inch touchscreen that can be flipped all the way around so the laptop can be used like a large tablet, or propped up on a desk in ‘tent’ mode. It comes with a stylus for writing and drawing directly on the screen.

There are two USB-C ports, one of which is compatible with the fast Thunderbolt 4 standard. There’s also a full-sized USB port, HDMI, a micro-SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. It has a fingerprint reader for quick and easy logins.

It weighs 1.14kg, which is very light for a 13-inch 2-in-1. It’s very easy to carry around all day in a small bag.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review to see if this 2-in-1 has any surprising features.

To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.

Best barbecue deal

Tower Kamado Maxi (T978531)

*Average price in the past six months: £376.70. Cheapest price in the past six months: £232.94

Charcoal fuel

Weighs 33.5kg

34cm grill diameter

We like: Simple controls

We don’t like: Heavy

With their instantly recognisable design, Kamado-style barbecues have become popular in recent years. This one from Tower offers grilling, smoking, baking and searing.

It’s mostly made from ceramic and has a chrome-plated steel grill and wooden handles. There’s a useful temperature gauge on top of the lid, and air vents that help you to control the heat when cooking – though these are on the small side. It’s supplied with a fabric cover that provides some protection from the elements when not in use.

See more of the best barbecue deals.

Best lawn mower deal

Gardena Sileno Minimo 250

*Average price in the past six months: £638.14. Cheapest price in the past six months: £515.59

Recommended for lawns up to 250m²

Cutting range: 20mm to 45mm

Cutting width: 16cm

We like: Easy to program

We don't like: Not the best in long grass

If you're looking to automate a chore, why not get a robot lawn mower? This model from Gardena will cut your grass regardless of the weather, unless the temperature dips below 5°C.

It's suitable for lawns of up to 250m², which is just smaller than a the size of a regular tennis court. If you want a model that can cover a larger area, you can also consider the Gardena Sileno Minimo 500, which can cover up to 500m² – it's SQUIRREL_TEXT_12876351

Read our Gardena Sileno Minimo 250 robot lawn mower review to learn more. Compare prices below:

More Which? tested lawn mower deals:

To browse other offers on mowers, see our best lawn mower deals.

Best air conditioner deal

Our pick: Duux North Smart 3 in 1 PAC DXMA22

*Average price in the past six months: £759. Cheapest price in the past six months: £680

Weighs 27.3kg

9,000 BTU

Costs 22p per hour on max settings

We like: Quiet when in operation

We don't like: Isn't the easiest to set up

Also functioning as a heater and dehumidifier, you can control this Duux air conditioner with your smartphone, as well as Alexa and Google Home.

It can cool rooms quickly with excellent airflow distribution, and its wheels aid manoeuvrability, despite how heavy this unit is. We found that it operates at a volume quieter than a normal conversation.

This premium model's RRP is £850, but Duux currently has a massive £300 slashed from the price – which is why we've put it in the 'Our pick' slot.

Read more about the all-singing all-dancing Duux Smart 3 in 1 PAC DXMA22.

You can buy it now direct from Duux for £549.99 .

Browse more of the best air conditioner deals.

Best tablet deal

Apple 11-inch iPad Air 2025

*Average price in the past six months: £593. Cheapest price in the past six months: £560

10.9-inch screen

M3 processor and 8GB of Ram

1,640 x 2,360 resolution screen

We like: The dazzling screen

We didn't like: Upgrades from the 2024 version are only minor

Compared to the 2024 iPad Air, this latest version has Apple's M3 chipset; a powerful processor that is meant to help run Apple Intelligence more smoothly. This model only launched in March 2025 and we've already started seeing discounts at some retailers. It's rare to get a large reduction on a new iPad, so it's unlikely you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Choose an iPad Air if you are looking for a premium iPad but don't want the cost or weight of the iPad Pro. By choosing the 2025 iPad Air over the previous 2024 or 2022 versions, you will future-proof your access to Apple's latest AI features (Apple Intelligence).

The base model on offer has 128GB but there are also 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions available.

Is this tablet the best balance between power and price for you? Find out in our full Apple 11-inch iPad Air 2025 review.

More Which? tested tablet deals:

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best air fryer deal

Philips 3000 Series NA342/09

* Average price in the past six months: £170. Cheapest price in the past six months: £100

Basket type

Single drawer

2,000W

We like: It has a viewing window

We don't like: The Amazon deal is only available to Amazon Prime members

This single drawer basket-type air fryer has 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating, along with 12 presets covering everything from frozen fries to dehydrated fruits and keep warm.

Settings go as low as 40°C and as long as 24 hours for dehydration and fermentation.

It comes with Philips' patented RapidAir Plus technology, with a unique star-shaped design. The brand claims this circulates hot air around and through the food with faster air flow, ensuring even cooking inside and out to create tasty homemade meals.

Find out more about this versatile fryer in our full Philips 3000 Series NA342/09 review . More Which? tested air fryer deals:

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

Best fridge freezer deal

Samsung RB33B610EWW

* Average price in the past six months: £490.99. Cheapest price in the past six months: £339

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White finish

We like: Impressive climate stability

We don’t like: Some areas of the fridge can be tricky to access when cleaning

Samsung claims that its SpaceMax feature makes the walls slimmer, so a regular-size fridge on the outside has a larger capacity inside. We could fit in 13 carrier bags of food, but only one of the fridge shelves and one of the door racks can be height adjusted to give you more flexibility.

There are no super-cool or fast-freeze settings to speed things up when adding room-temperature items to this model.

A fridge door alarm lets you know if it’s left open by mistake, although there’s no corresponding alarm on the freezer section.

Read our full Samsung RB33B610EWW review to find out how good it is at keeping your food cool.

Buy it for £339 at John Lewis , Marks Electrical and AO.com .

More Which? tested fridge freezer deals:

See our guide to all the best fridge freezer deals.

Best broadband deal

Our pick: Plusnet Fibre

Average speed 66 Mb/s

£25.99/month, plus £75 gift card

We like: Free gift card available when you sign up now

We don't like: May not be fast enough for busy households

This is a good value deal for a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.

Read our Plusnet Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.

Best mattress deal

Our pick: Ergoflex 5G mattress

Double

Memory foam

We like: Feels cool to lie on

We don't like: Its heavy

Currently on offer direct from the manufacturer, this is a great bargain for those sleepers who value the floaty-light pressure-relief provided by memory foam. Just bear in mind that this mattress type tends to 'cocoon' you, making it a bit harder to turn over on than a standard sprung mattress.

Constructed with a generous layer of memory foam on top, it also includes a waffled layer to improve ventilation and vented mesh panels at the ends to reduce heat retention. All this helps to combat the overheating which can often be a drawback of memory foam products.

It's only available online, direct from Ergoflex, with free delivery. You get a 30-night trial included, and can return if for free if you don't like it. Ergoflex recommends sleeping on it for at least 21 nights to get used to it.

Read our full Ergoflex 5G mattress review to see if it will give you a good night's sleep.

You can find it for £498 using the offer code SAVE55 exclusively at Ergoflex .

More Which? tested mattress deals:

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

Best washing machine deal

AEG LFR61144B

*Average price in the past six months: £501.89. Cheapest price in the past six months: £343

Freestanding

10kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Running costs on the high side

This high capacity freestanding washing machine is a good choice for a larger household with lots of washing to do. It offers 11 wash programs from cottons and synthetics through to duvet or eco 40-60 washes, plus a rapid wash.

It also has what the manufacturer calls 6000 ProSense technology, which it claims weighs each load to provide a tailored cycle – adjusting time, water and energy consumption to the size of the load.

You can't control it remotely via a smartphone app, but you will get a time-remaining display, delayed start options and an accessory to help measure how much liquid detergent to use.

Read the full AEG LFR61144B review to see if it's good enough to be a Best Buy.

More Which? tested washing machine deals:

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB

* Average price in the past six months: £444.19. Cheapest price in the past six months: £324.99

Bagless and cordless handstick vacuum cleaner

0.9 litre dust capacity

Weighs 2.5kg

We like: A versatile cleaner

We don't like: Not the quietest during use

This cordless handstick vacuum from Samsung offers five different suction levels and a range of tools to help you tackle a wider range of cleaning tasks than your average stick cleaner.

Like most cordless vacs, it comes with a removable handheld helper for smaller jobs and tight corners. It also comes with a pet tool, a crevice tool and combination tool; there’s also a spinning sweeper with disposable wet pads for mopping hard floors, and antibacterial reusable wet pads.

To decide if this is the right stick vac for you read the full Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review.

More Which? tested vacuum cleaner deals:

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

June sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

