How to use Which? Price Predictor

Unless you absolutely must have the latest on launch day, you should rarely need to pay the original retail price for products such as TVs, white goods, gadgets and home appliances.

In some cases, products can drop in price quite quickly after launch, leaving customers ruing their impatient purchase. Prices can also fluctuate quite wildly throughout the year, so the secret to getting the best bargain is timing.

Black Friday and the January sales are recognised times to find a attractive discount, but they're also opportunities for retailers to take advantage of bargain fever. Stores and websites are covered with hard-to-avoid advertising designed to push you to purchase, and deciding when to pull the trigger is often a matter of impulse rather than investigation.

At Which?, we can provide you with the information you need to become a sales sharpshooter. Our price tracking and prediction tools can help you see through the fog of dodgy discounts and have a clear idea of the best time to buy.