How to use Which? Price Predictor
By Martin Pratt
Tired of waiting for a price drop? Our price tracking and prediction across 25 product categories can help you find the best time to buy.
Unless you absolutely must have the latest on launch day, you should rarely need to pay the original retail price for products such as TVs, white goods, gadgets and home appliances.
In some cases, products can drop in price quite quickly after launch, leaving customers ruing their impatient purchase. Prices can also fluctuate quite wildly throughout the year, so the secret to getting the best bargain is timing.
Black Friday and the January sales are recognised times to find a attractive discount, but they're also opportunities for retailers to take advantage of bargain fever. Stores and websites are covered with hard-to-avoid advertising designed to push you to purchase, and deciding when to pull the trigger is often a matter of impulse rather than investigation.
At Which?, we can provide you with the information you need to become a sales sharpshooter. Our price tracking and prediction tools can help you see through the fog of dodgy discounts and have a clear idea of the best time to buy.
How Which? can help you save money
We track the rise and fall of prices on hundreds of different products across 25 categories to help you predict the best time to buy, as well as how much you should pay.
Our price tracking data is exclusive to Which? members, and shows the fluctuation in cost as well as the cheapest a product has been. Next time you spot a bargain on Amazon or in Currys/PC World, you can see at a glance whether it's a genuinely good offer that's never been seen before, or if it has been regularly priced for less.
The table below shows just how much the prices can change on expensive products. Buying at the right time can save you hundreds of pounds.
How to find our price tracking data
We check the prices of products across 25 different areas, covering a wide range of technology and home appliances.
It's simple to check the price history of products from any of the categories we monitor and find out, at a glance, if it's currently a good time to buy or if you should wait a little longer. Simply search for the product review on the Which? website, and click the Where to Buy tab at the top to get detailed, member-exclusive pricing information.
As well as showing price history, this tab will also show which retailers are offering the lowest prices and if the product you want is in stock.
Making sense of the price history
We start tracking products as soon as they are released, allowing us to build a comprehensive price history that informs our price prediction.
We make it as easy as possible to see the peaks and troughs of a product's price since its launch in our price history graph, which shows the current typical price, along with the cheapest and most expensive over time.
This means you can tell at a glance whether a Black Friday deal is one to go for, of if it has been regularly discounted for less at other times of the year.
You can find the graph at the bottom of every review page for the categories listed below - just click on the Where to Buy tab at the top.
Understanding the Price Predictor
Historical pricing data is useful, but really you want to know when the product you've got your eye on is going to get cheap in the future, which is where our price predictor comes in.
We look back at the the price of the product over time and use trend analysis to determine whether we think the price will go up, down or stay the same over the next seven days.
The price predictor should be used as a guide, since it's impossible to know exactly when sales are likely to occur, how much stock is available or how prices are set. But as a tool to help you make a buying decision with more confidence, it could be invaluable. Today's best price is updated daily and lists the most accurate pricing information available to us. However, in some instances, the prices shown in our graph will only be correct up to the previous day.
The products we track
If you're in the market for any of the products that feature our price tracking and prediction data, at any time of the year, be sure to check the Which? website before you buy.