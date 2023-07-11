Top 10 Which? Best Buys reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Each year, Amazon discounts thousands of products for their Prime members. But some of its deals aren’t always as good as they seem. We make sure that your money goes towards a great discount.

Some of Prime Day’s deals are Which? Don’t Buys or products that have not scored highly in our independent testing. See six Don't Buys that we found in the sale.

Whether you're a Which? member or not, we want to make sure that you have all the information you need before you buy. Our main Amazon Prime Day deals page rounds up bargains across Kindles, headphones and more for both members and non-members.

From an air fryer that cooks the best chicken drumsticks we've tried to a Kindle that our testers thought was excellent, these are our picks of the Amazon sale.

To see our pick of Best Buys in the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, Which? members can log in. If you're not a member, join Which? to unlock the article and gain instant access to all our product reviews.